Best Multiplayer io Games (No Download)

If you are bored at home (or work), then io games might come in handy. These browser-based games do not need any extra space on your PC, nor do they demand any strenuous specs. Due to the ease of access, these games have earned a place in today’s gaming world.

These browser-optimized games have a massive library with games of different genres. And if you are a multiplayer game enthusiast, you hopped on to the right place.

We have a list of io games that you can enjoy with other real people. Find a game that suits you from the list of the best multiplayer io games below, and start gaming, without the hassle of downloading tons of data.

Best Multiplayer io Games

Slither.io

Remember the classic snake game? The one where you eat and get bigger. Slither.io has made it possible for you to enjoy the game again through your PC. Of course, the game has much better graphics than the one you remember in pixel style.

You start off as a small snake and make your way up the ranks by eating “food” and getting bigger. The game is multiplayer, so you will find a lot of other players competing as well.

Keep growing and make sure you don’t hit other players head-on, or you’ll die. But you can always block the path of other players and turn them into your food.

Good luck slithering!

Skribbl.io

Pictionary but in your browser, Skribbl.io lets you play in a group where each takes a turn drawing a word and the rest guess what it is. Get the answers right as much as you can and gain points to get to the top.

Skribbl.io is a very fun game that you can play with your friends on your browser. You can host the game and let others join you, or play with complete strangers.

It is a very peaceful game but definitely exciting and hilarious as each person’s drawing has the player’s own touch on it.

Zombs.io

Zombs.io is a very engaging survival game. With a top-down view, this game puts you with other players, and you mine gold, set up your base, and defend it from the hordes of zombies that come at night.

Things may seem peaceful in the first but don’t be fooled, waves of zombies come each night looking for your gold.

So, build walls and defenses, get richer, and kill all the zombies that come at night.

Of course, since you play in a public server, you definitely have the ability to co-op with other players and get your defenses stronger. So good luck building your base.

Zombsroyale.io

With a similar design to Zombs.io, Zombsroyae.io offers players a very intense battle royale, accessible through your browser.

It is a PvP battle royale that you can go solo, grab a partner going duo, or jump in with a squad. Be the last person (team) standing and win the game.

The game has a decent number of players so you don’t have to wait for a long time. There are players constantly joining so you can easily find other players.

Will you be able to be the last person standing?

Wings.io

A fast-paced free-for-all io game that puts you in the shoes of a jet pilot. You have different modes of weapons available and your mission is to take down all the planes in the sky.

You can easily respawn in the game as much as you want so the game keeps continuing. Build up your high score and dominate the sky with this amazing shooter game Wings.io.

One thing to keep in mind is that due to its fast-paced, the game does put up a bit of a challenge. But it won’t be a problem once you play a few rounds and get used to it.

Agar.io

If you love to play slither.io, then you will definitely love this game as well. Agar.io The game makes you play as agar, a round jelly-like substance and your aim is to eat the agars smaller than you.

There are other players as well who are bigger than you as well. So you might want to stay away from them until you get bigger than them. All the agars are real-life players playing with you.

One more thing that differentiates agar from slither is the ability to shoot parts of yourself and gather smaller agars. You can divide yourself into smaller bits and try to dominate other players.

It is one of those fun and addicting games that will make you forget about the time.

Hole.io

Another game where you have to consume. Hole.io is also a massively multiplayer game where you are a literal black hole swallowing everything that comes in front of your path.

There are multiple modes in the game such as battle royale and a classic mode. Not only that, there are multiple maps on this game that you can choose and play on.

A very fun experience that you enjoy with other players that join the server with you. You can also swallow the smaller black holes that compete with you.

Keep swallowing and be the biggest hole there is in Hole.io.

Narwhale.io

A competitive multiplayer game, Narwhale.io features a basic map with players as narwhals. You go around and use your tusk to slice other players in half.

The game is simple and engaging. Since all the players are online, you will always have a unique experience playing this game.

So open your browser and start slicing and dicing everything that comes in front of you.

Deeeep.io

Deeeep.io is another game that is very similar to Agar.io. In the game, you are a fish (or any creature that can survive water) and you swim deep. You have collectibles all over the map that you can feed on.

While you are doing your own thing, remember there are other players in the game too. They will also be trying to survive just like you. However, players are able to kill other players as well. You will have to be careful then.

Deeeep.io is a fun game to pass the time and continue building up the high score. So what are you waiting for? Be a fish and start swimming.

Colonist.io

If you are well familiar with the board game Settlers of Catan, then you will definitely love Colonist.io. This game is an alternative to the said board game.

The rules are simple, you have to start building settlements and have power over all materials before the other 3 players.

The game also features in-game chat so that you can talk to the other players. It’s a fun experience overall. A good strategy game that needs some thinking to do. But be assured, this game will not bore you out but rather, make you come back for more.

Tetr.io

If you know what Tetris is, then the chances of you thinking, “what is this game doing on a multiplayer list?” is high. But if you know about Nintendo’s Tetris Battle Royale, you might be excited to play the free browser version of it.

Yes, all you have to do is fill up the space with blocks and then break them. Sounds easy right? Now, add the fact that you are competing with a lot of real-time players. Also note how the tiles speed up as the game progresses, and how you can easily lose if you’re not careful.

Tetr.io is all but relaxing in multiplayer. It’s fast, it’s exciting, it’s battle royale- but with Tetris. Definitely worth a try for those fast-paced game lovers.

Diep.io

Another massive multiplayer game has made the list. Diep.io is a game very similar to Agar.io. In this game, you are a tank and your objective is to shoot and break the obstacles around and level up.

You start as a small and weak tank in the beginning but fear not. As you level up, your tank gets stronger and bigger. You will have to kill other players as well so that you can level up faster.

The game has really smooth mechanics and is set in 2D graphics. Another fun and engaging io game that you definitely should give a go.

Gunfight.io

You can enjoy the intensity of PvP shooting to the fullest in Gunfight.io. The game has very eye-catching graphics and immersive gameplay that gets you coming back for more.

In the game you are a sniper hiding behind obstacles, trying to take out the enemy players. You are also a part of a team so there will be someone to cover for you.

Grab your gun and start shooting, your team needs you!

Paper.io

Paper.io is a very relaxing game that features you as a small block of paper. You have to move around the space and get back to your color in order to increase the size of your paper.

There are other players playing with you at the same time. So you will have to be careful as they will be able to cut your paper to build theirs. They can also “kill” you if they cut your path before you circle back to your color. And you can do the same to others as well.

Paper.io is a simple game, but its multiplayer feature makes the game interesting and fun to play. You should definitely give this a go and find yourself relaxing but also having fun.

Ev.io

Ev.io shows the players how amazing browser games can be. It is a first-person shooter game that is made with a similar design to Valorant (but lower details of course). It has a free for all mode that you can join, or simply create a private circle for your friends to join in.

Whatever gameplay you choose, Ev.io is sure to make you love it. Its amazing gameplay really captures the essence of fps that you can get from a high-end game.

Smashkarts.io

Smashkarts.io is a go-kart game that’s made with 3D graphics. It is a very fun game that features you on a go-kart and makes you fight other players. There are different weapon boxes all across the race track. You will have to grab one and blast the other enemy’s kart.

Simple gameplay with even different characters and karts to choose from. You can go all out and blast other players to come out to the top before the round ends.

Happy Karting!

Shellshock.io

Shellshock.io is another fps game that has a free for all mode. In the game, all the players are an egg, and your object is to crack as many eggs as you can.

The game gives you a good range of weapons, from shotguns to snipers. So that you can have a full fps experience. The game may not seem very eye-catching, but it certainly is fun to go around on a rampage, killing as many eggs as you can and coming up to the top.

Krunker.io

Not all io games are 2D. Krunker is an FPS 3D game that is beautifully rendered.

You get a very nice immersive experience in Krunker that is rarely presented in usual browser games. Furthermore, the game is also free for all multiplayer. So, you won’t have to go along fighting and killing bots.

What’s more, is that you don’t have to wait for a long time for other players as the game is constantly being played by other people all around. No matter what time of the day you want to play Krunker, chances are, there is already someone inside the server.

Starve.io

Starve.io is a very interesting survival game. With 2D visuals, this game portrays the essence of surviving with monsters, craftable items, and resources you collect through exploration.

The game is also multiplayer so there are other players playing the game with you. But fear not, Starve.io is a co-op game, so you do your best to survive together.

Hunt for resources during the day, craft what you need, and survive the night in the cute but dangerous survival game.

Warbot.io

If you’re looking for an immersive battle royale, then Warbot.io might be up your sleeve.

Warbot.io features war robots (obviously) in an arena that constantly shrinks the playable area. There will be roughly 100 real-time players in each game, and you will have to make your way on top, killing everyone that comes up to you.

Of course, the game also gives you collectibles that increase your defense and attack. Furthermore, the game’s amazing 3D graphics really make it even more immersive.

So hang on to your seat and go online on Warbot.io. It is definitely a battle royale experience that you would not wanna miss.

Venge.io

Another game that has a very similar design to Valiant. This 3D fps game, Venge.io, is also a free for all deathmatch, just like Ev.io.

Venge.io has real-time players that you can easily find to play with. The game also has different maps that you can choose from. All in all, it’s a very fun game with different weapons to master and enjoy for a good while.

FAQs

What Are io Games?

The browser-based games that you don’t need to download are basically io games. One thing to keep in mind is that io is actually a domain name such as .us for the USA. The .io domain is the country code Top-Level-Domain for the British Indian ocean.

There are a lot of thoughts on why certain developers chose this domain name. Whatever the reason was, the name stuck and became known as the genre for internet browser games

Are io Games Free?

Yes, all the io games are completely free. However, some of them may feature in-app purchases for different purposes such as skins, or for an ad-free experience.