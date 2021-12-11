Best Multiplayer Shooting Games in 2022

When you are a first-person shooting game lover, there will always be at least a moment where you want your friends to witness your amazing kills or have someone to back you up. And thus, the multiplayer shooting games come to your aid.

With the world jumping on the multiplayer game train, there are tons of amazing shooting games that have taken the world by storm. So, we have come up with a list to help you sort out some of the best ones.

So grab your scopes and call your friends; it is time to shoot down some enemies.

Best Multiplayer Shooting games

Left 4 Dead

Release Date: 17 November 2008

Developer: Valve

Left 4 Dead is one of the best first-person shooting games. The game has a 4-player co-op mode that lets you shoot out your way through areas filled with hordes of zombies.

The game offers you a campaign mode with different story-driven levels.

The game also has different modes, such as a versus mode where you battle each other in teams of 4. One team plates as zombies while the other plays as humans. The objective is to eradicate each other and come out victorious.

There is also a survival mode where you can test your survival skills by fighting infinite hordes of the undead.

Furthermore, the game has a unique feature called AI Director that adjusts the gameplay that fits your play style.

Left 4 Dead 2

Release Date: 17 November 2009

Developer: Valve

Left 4 Dead 2 is the sequel to the aforementioned game, Left 4 Dead. It is also a first-person shooter that puts you and 3 of your friends through a series of campaign levels filled with different hordes of zombies.

Left 4 Dead 2 also has the same type of game modes as its predecessor. However, the game offers tons of different weapons and melee tools that you can use to mow down the enemies.

This game also has the upgraded version of the feature AI Director called AI Director 2.0. It is even more improved in terms of balancing the difficulty and hordes by analyzing your play style.

Back 4 Blood

Release Date: 12 October 2021

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Back 4 Blood is one of the new games that hit the market in 2021. Back 4 Blood is also set in the post-apocalyptic zombie-filled world. The zombies are known as Riddens, and your job is to go through different areas eradicating the hordes of mutated “Riddens” as you plow through.

The game has different characters that give you unique abilities. You can choose one and master it so that you can present maximum dominance on the battlegrounds.

The game’s mechanic is similar to the ones mentioned before. Back 4 blood also has game modes such as survival and team versus.

World War Z: Aftermath

Release Date: 21 September 2021

Developer: Saber Interactive.

If you know about Brad Pitt’s movie World War Z, then you know that one thing that it is not short of is zombies. The movie has so many hordes that it is impossible to run from them.

World War Z: Aftermath is based on the same movie, so you can imagine there will be a river of zombies flowing into your screen. The game puts you in different locations in the world and tests your survival skills.

It also offers you amazing utilities and weapons that help you shoot down the undead. Furthermore, there are servers that you can join to play with strangers or host your server to play with your friends. Zombie shooting has never been more fun.

World War Z: Aftermath has a unique game mode called ‘Horde Mode XL’ where you get to fight very large hordes of zombies. We are talking about hundreds, nay, maybe thousands of zombies sprinting towards you. Will you be able to handle the intense battle? Or will you succumb to the overpowering fear?

Killing Floor 2

Release Date: 18 November 2016

Developer: Tripwire Interactive, Hardsuit Labs, Inc., Saber Interactive

Another zombie shooter game that has more than 69 thousand reviews on Steam that are mostly positive.

Killing Floor 2 sets you in Europe, where the zombie apocalypse has torn the world apart. You play as one of the few living humans that fight against the undead to restore the lands. The game gives you amazing weapons that help you along the way. Overall, it has very smooth gameplay with realistic weapon mechanics and beautiful graphics.

The game lets you co-op with up to 6 players online. There are different game modes where you can show off your skills alongside your friends and put the undead back in the ground.

Halo Infinite

Release Date: 15 November 2021

Developer: 343 Industries

Halo Infinite is one of the new additions to the world of shooting games. This game brings out the Halo series fans that have enjoyed the games in the early days.

Halo Infinite is a multiplayer fps game that puts players in 4v4 battles against each other in different maps. The game has an amazing array of weapons that you can master as well.

Furthermore, the game also has a campaign mode that you can co-op with up to 4 players. However, the campaign is featured ad a DLC and should be purchased separately. But the main multiplayer game is free, so you can go all out with your friends.

Are you ready to be a Spartan again and battle your way to the top, Master Chief?

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Release Date: 21 August 2012

Developer: Valve, Hidden Path Entertainment

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most played first-person shooting games as presented by Steam Charts. The game puts you on a team versus battles with players all over the world in different game modes.

CS: GO has a ton of realistic weapons that you can play with and master. Furthermore, the game has multiple game modes such as deathmatch, competitive mode, etc. There is also a wide range of maps that you can put your guns to test on, such as the famous Dust II or the Vault.

You can always invite your friends and make a team to fight against others or battle each other. Or you can also fight each other in the custom game modes/maps that players worldwide have created.

Apex Legends

Release Date: 2019 (Worldwide), 5 November 2020 (Steam)

Developer: Respawn entertainment

Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royales that has hit the market. You can co-op with 2 other players in a map filled with other players and shoot your way to the top.

The game has different characters, each with its unique abilities, that you can play with and master. Build your squad and fight to be the apex of legends.

Fortnite

Release Date: 21 July 2017

Developer: Epic Games

If you are into first-person battle royales, then you must be aware of Fortnite. It is a cartoon-style graphic that lets you gather resources, build defenses, and fight other real-life players.

The game puts you on a map filled with a total of 100 players so that you can fight to get the victory royale.

You can also co-op with up to 4 players to get that victory royale by teaming up against other players. So gather your friends, build walls, and shoot down the enemy fighters.

Player Unknown’s BattleGrounds

Release Date: 21 December 2017

Developer: KRAFTON, Inc.

PUBG is an fps battle royale that has amassed more than 1.5 million reviews on Steam. The game mechanics is the same as Fortnite, such that 100 players are put in an area and fight each other for the last person standing title.

The game has beautiful and realistic graphics with an array of weapons and melee tools that help your battle. Furthermore, the game also has different game modes, such as the famous King of the Hill.

The game lets you co-op with a total of 4 players to fight each other or team up in the battle royale mode.

So grab your guns and get that chicken dinner!

Borderlands 3

Release Date: 13 September 2019

Developer: Gearbox Software

Borderlands is one of the most loved shooting games out there. The third in the series, Borderlands 3, features a vast library of guns to give you the maximum shoot style fun. It also features four characters called the vault hunters, that you can choose to play as and master the abilities.

The game features story mode where the game progresses as you follow along with the story, looting what you find and shooting at anything that threatens you.

One unique feature Borderlands 3 provides you is the ability to co-op with anyone online. You can have your friends play with you or even strangers even if all of you are at different levels or different stages of the game.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Emissary of the Nine. Source: Polygon.

Release Date: 6 September 2017

Developer: Bungle

Destiny 2 is first-person shooter combat that has mesmerizing graphics and a captivating storyline. The game offers different game modes where you can test your shooting skills against enemies.

Destiny 2’s story is set in an inter-space war where you are one of the guardians that fight for mankind’s survival. The game also gives you 3 powerful characters that you can play, each with its unique capabilities.

You can co-op with your friends to take on the campaign or fight in the events. Or you can go all out against each other in the free for all competitions and dominate the arenas. The possibilities of multiplayer modes are endless.

GTFO

Release Date: 10 December 2019

Developer: 10 Chambers

In GTFO, you play as a prisoner who is sent by the warden to an underground facility to retrieve resources. The facility, however, is filled with all sorts of monsters. You will have to fight your way as quietly as possible to not awaken the horde, find what you came for and get out.

The game is a hardcore 4-player co-op first-person shooter game that is filled with horror and excitement. The game has stunning graphics and beautifully engineered sound that provides you with bone-chilling thrills that make it as immersive as possible.

So push in, as stealthily as you can, don’t make a mistake, and Get The F Out.

The game is still in early access, which means it will be going through a lot of changes. Despite it, the game functions pretty smoothly, and you would not realize it is the early access version. But you can rest assured as the developers have promised the full game by the end of 2021.

Deep Rock Galactic

Release Date: 28 Feb 2018

Developer: Ghost Shop Games

Deep Rock Galactic is a co-op survival game that is set in space. You are a dwarf who mines and gathers resources in a 100% destroyable environment. Sounds fun, right?

There is a catch; however, the inhabitants of the plant go crazy and start attacking you. The bugs come in waves, and you have to use your guns to shoot them down. Most of the game’s gameplay is based on defending yourself and shooting the bug-like creatures.

The multilayer option is very smooth and, as mentioned above, is playable with a total of 4 players. Furthermore, the game has cross-platform play. So you don’t have to be worried if you and your friend do not share the same platform.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Release Date: 1 December 2015

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most played fast-paced shooting games out there. The game puts you in a closed-off area, like an apartment, in a PvP battle. There are multiple traps you can set up or tools you can use to gain the upper hand.

Rainbow Six Siege even has heroes that you can choose and play as so that you can master them. Furthermore, the game has an easy online PVP/co-op mode so that your friends do not have a hard time joining your lobby.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is such a competitive game that it has a ranked match for the players globally. Not just that, the game also has professional squads that take part in professional tournaments.

Team Fortress 2

Release Date: 10 October 2007

Developer: Valve

Even though Team Fortress 2 is more than a decade old, the game is still loved by many. So much so that it is ranked in the top five most played games on Steam Charts.

The game features PvP battles in different game modes, such as king of the hill or Capturing the flag. The game has cartoony graphics but does include a lot of violence. The game also has different characters that you can play as.

Furthermore, the characters also have their abilities so make sure you select the one that benefits you and your teammates.

Battlefield V

Release Date: 9 November 2018

Developer: DICE

Battlefield promises one of the best shooting fps experiences. It is set in the time of World War II. You can choose to use so many weapons and vehicles to dominate the battlefield.

Furthermore, the game also features a co-op mode where you can team up with anyone and fight the battle with the opposite team.

From a handgun to a flamethrower, Battlefield V presents you with everything that you will need to win the war that is going on on the Battlefield.

Valorant

Release Date: 2 June 2020

Developer: Riot Games

Valorant is one of the fast-paced first-person shooter games where you fight on a team battle. The team consists of 5 players each, and whoever wins the most rounds wins. The game also has other game modes that you can explore with your friends or other players online.

Valorant also features different heroes that you can choose from. The heroes have their powers, so choose one based on your play style and master it to the bone.

The game has colorful graphics that are similar to Fortnite. The sound design and the playthrough make the game as immersive as it could be as well.

Pavlov VR

Release Date: 27 February 2017

Developer: Vankrupt Games

Console and PC players should not be the only ones to enjoy shooting games. And Pavlov VR proves it.

Pavlov VR is a first-person PvP battle game where you can fight with other players with realistic weapons and their mechanics. Furthermore, the game also has tanks that you can realistically operate with the help of your crew.

The game also lets you co-op with your friends and fight other people online. The game has a good community, so there will always be players playing the game. The game’s realistic visuals can be experienced in different maps the game provides you with as well.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Release Date: 6 November 2015

Developer: Treyarch, Aspyr (Mac)

Call of Duty is one of the best multiplayer shooting games that have taken over the market. And Black Ops III is not the one to fall back.

The game has a single-player campaign and other modes that you can enjoy solo. But it also has a multiplayer pack that lets you co-op with your friends and play against other people. Or you can also compete with each other as well.

The multiplayer mode also has a lot of content, such as Zombies Chronicles. You can take full advantage of such modes with your friends and have a blast firing the realistic guns with their realistic mechanics.