We all have, at least once in our lives, imagined ourselves in a post-apocalyptic world filled with zombies. Going full Rambo on the undead is one thing that excites them (survival gamers) out there. This is why so many games of this sub-genre are popular these days.

But the ones that make it to the top are the zombie games that let you shoot down the zombies with your friends. No matter what the gameplay is, as long as you get to smoothly mow down the brain-eaters with your friends, the game is likely to be loved in the community.

And to make the experience of killing those flesh-eaters even more worth your time, we prepared a list of games that let your friends tag along with you.

Best Multiplayer Zombie Games

Back 4 Blood

Back 4 blood is a new game that was released on 12 October 2021. This game delivers everything a zombie shooter needs. Filled with the infected humans called “Ridden,” you face hordes of zombies with 3 other players and finish different levels in the campaign mode.

Different guns, items, and characters called “Cleaners” are available for you to master. The game becomes more interesting with all sorts of mutated Ridden that come to feed on your flesh.

Back 4 Blood also features a competitive PvP mode. You can play as the Cleaners or the Ridden and battle with your friends, each side with its own uniqueness. Or you can simply co-op and give those once-humans a taste of your bullets.

Left 4 Dead

Another campaign mode game that focuses on killing zombies. You can play with 3 other players and go through different levels filled with hordes of zombies.

The game features tons of weapons and game modes in tons of different maps. You can play the campaign either solo with friends. The game gives you no limit to what modes you can play. There is also versus mode where you can fight 4v4. A team plays as humans and the other as zombies. There is also another mode called survival mode, where there is a constant flow of hordes. You can find out how long you can survive alone or with your friends.

So get ready your weapons, and fight the undead. And make sure you aren’t left for the dead.

Left 4 Dead 2

Left 4 Dead 2 is very similar to Back 4 Blood. In fact, they are both created by the same developers. The game mechanics are simple. You can go solo, or co-op with up to 4 players and shoot those mindless freaks down.

You can follow along with the story campaign with a range of tools, including devastating melee weapons. You can choose 4 different characters to play with. Furthermore, the game also overs 5 different campaigns for the co-op mode.

So go crazy and Left 4 Dead 2, and show no mercy to whatever comes in your way.

7 Days to Die

If you are more of crafting, exploring, and surviving kind of a person who loves shooting down the undead, then 7 Days to Die must be a good choice.

In 7 Days to Die, you find yourself in a post-apocalyptic world with nothing in your inventory. The task is simple; you have to find resources, upgrade your skills, craft, and survive.

What makes this game stand out is the way zombies attack you. During the day, there are only staggering zombies that you run into while exploring. But you’d be wrong to think the things are the same during the night. Hordes of the damned come to you, waiting to devour your flesh. So you will have to board up and defend yourself until dawn.

The hordes only get faster and stronger as the days pass, so this game definitely brings you a challenge.

The game lets you create a server so that other players can join in with you. The interesting part is that you can either co-op or compete with your friends. You can work together to survive or loot and leave the others to die. The choice is yours.

Dying Light

Dying light is a game that features open-world exploration, collecting resources, and crafting materials.

You can play the game with up to a total of 4 players. In the game, you parkour around with the help of different tools and explore the world infested with zombies. However, you will not see many of them wandering around during the day, for they are hiding from the sun. You better prepare for when the night comes as the hordes will actively roam the streets.

Dying Light fantastically portrays a zombie survival scenario. There are so many things to do in-game, whether you’re riding solo or with your friends.

Good night, good luck!

World War Z: Aftermath

Have you watched Brad Pitt’s movie with the same title? Do you remember the unholy amount of hordes?

If you do, then you already know what this game is going to deliver. World War Z is based on the movie and gives you exciting stories set in different parts of the world. The game also features different characters to play the game with, each with a unique backstory of its own. There are tons of weapons and tools that will help you slaughter the hundreds of zombies you face.

The game also has different multiplayer modes, including campaign stories that you can enjoy to the fullest. Furthermore, World War Z flaunts a multiplayer mode with public servers. So you will have tons of real-time players that love (killing) the hordes of zombies.

There is even a ‘Horde Mode XL’ which presents you constantly with hordes of zombies (we’re talking about hordes similar to the ones in the movie). Choose one of the classes and master it to the bone.

Have fun with limitless possibilities and limitless hordes in World War Z: Aftermath.

Killing Floor 2

Another game that features zombies, excellent weapons, and awesome melee tricks. Killing Floor 2, the successor of the game Killing Floor, is filled with Zeds that are a result of the mishap at Horizon Biotech. Set in Europe, you are one of those who want to fight back and eradicate the Zeds from your lands.

Killing Floor 2 offers a wide range of gameplay that starts from 6 player co-op. Yes, up to 6 gamers can join in and beat those mutated freaks to death. There is also a game mode called Versus Survival. In this game mode that features a 12 player PvP, a team of two plays against each other; one as the Zeds, the other as the humans.

It is one of the most engaging and immersing zombie multiplayer games out there and a must-try for those zombie lore lovers.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Call of Duty is a series that never gets old. And from the series, Black Ops III gives us one of the best zombie-shooting experiences.

The game has three game modes; Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies. The Zombies game mode is also multiplayer supported. More than that, the game also features an expansion pack called The Zombies Chronicles, which includes the zombie mode’s map from the previous games in the series.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III does not need much introduction as it is already one of the most popular games of the franchise, thanks to its immersive and mind-blowing game Zombies mode.

Dead Island

Dead Island is a survival game that sets you on an island filled with the infected. The good thing is that you are immune, which means you will not turn into a zombie.

But that does not mean those creatures aren’t dangerous. You will have to explore and survive. And then get off the island.

The game can be played with up to 4 players in co-op mode. It has stunning graphics with smooth and immersive gameplay that definitely hooks the players.

Dead Island is an absolutely must-try game for anyone who craves adrenaline-filled combat with open-world combat.

State of Decay 2

The apocalypse has happened. The world is now filled with dead walking the earth. Now you will have to explore, gather resources, crafting and survive.

You play as a part of a small community that is trying to rebuild humanity. You are their leader. You have to choose what is best and what is not, who to bring along and who not to. You go on making the choices and upgrading the base, looking for food, and all the other things you need to do in order to survive.

Oh… Did I mention the game is an online co-op? State of Decay 2 lets you hop on to each other’s map and help each other with the things they are having problems with, which gives you rewards.

Furthermore, there is a full-on fight mode for co-op called siege defense that you can experience a rush of eradicating zombies with your weapons.

Have fun!

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil series does not need any introduction.

The story continues with Jill Valentine being hunted by Umbrella. They now have Nemis, a secret weapon, chasing after Jill. The campaign and the gameplay are very similar to other Resident Evil games.

But something that is different from the other games is the mode called Resident Evil Resistance. In this mode, you can play with 3 other players facing off 1 villain.

Resistance Evil has been a huge success in their other games. And Resident Evil 3 is no different than others. You can definitely check it out and enjoy the 1v4 multiplayer to your fullest.

Minecraft

Now you might be wondering why a peaceful, light-hearted game such as Minecraft is on the list. But veteran players know that Minecraft is anything but light-hearted.

From creepers sneaking behind you to falling on a cave full of zombies, Minecraft gives you a scare that will definitely scar you for a while. Although the game looks anything but scary, beginners often get a wild shock enter first encountering a mob in the game.

Explore the open-world map for resources, dig and mine for diamonds, and kill the mobs before they kill you.

But Minecraft is even more enjoyable with your friends joining your server. Yes, a lot of people can join your server to co-op or to co-exist in the same world. Each person can have their own base or co-op and finish the storyline.

Instead of following the story, you can also build whatever you can, making sure you clean up the zombies around you to avoid a spook.

So grab your pickaxe and start mining; it’s time to craft!

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies has been around for a while already. It is a fun and cartoony game that is fun and entertaining. But those who know Plants vs. Zombies may be wondering how did they pull off multiplayer mode for this game.

Hold your horses because this Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville puts 24 players together, fighting each other on a huge map. Furthermore, there is also a 6v6 game mode in a battle arena mode where you can take the full immersive gameplay.

But that isn’t the only new thing that this game has added. You can co-op with 2 more players and defend yourself from the zombies using your botanical talents.

Have fun and don’t let the zombies kill your plants, and survive the cartoony hordes of zombies that come your way.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

This is a very interesting game set in World War II. The enemy is Hitler, but he is using zombies as his army.

You can have up to 4 players play the campaign and fight the hordes of zombies, monsters, and sharks.

There are different maps that you will play through in the campaign mode. Use the realistic guns and fight off the hordes. Zombie Army 4: Dead War brings you a range of weapons that give the players a very immersive first-person shooting experience.

FAQs

Why Are Multiplayer Games Laggy?

Most of the time, multiplayer games seem to lag due to network connectivity issues. You can always check the ping you’re getting to see how good the internet connection is. Other times, if the game demands heavy system requirements and your PC may not meet the requirements. When that happens, your game might lag. Some other times, the game itself may be a little buggy.

How Do Servers on Multiplayer Platforms Work?

When you turn on the multiplayer feature or when you host the game, the game is first saved on your computer (or the cloud). And when your friends join in, everyone’s data is sent to a local server (i.e. your computer).

And when other players perform an action, it is read by the server and then sent back to the rest of the players who joined in. The whole process, if completed with good network connectivity, gives as little lag as possible.