How to Mute your Microphone in Windows

You may want to prevent hackers from accessing your microphone or camera if you are concerned about your privacy and security. There are no effective options for blocking mics as you can for cameras.

You can disable the microphone in your device settings. It is also possible to remove the microphone in extreme cases. Still, it is better to use such methods only when you have security concerns.

How to Stop Your Microphone From Listening

There are options available for various devices to disable or mute the microphone. Depending on your device, you may use different methods.

The method you choose also depends on how prone you are to such threats. Hackers will not likely go through too much trouble if they are not specifically targeting you. So, in normal cases, most methods should work.

If you consider yourself at risk, you could always remove the internal mic from your device. Just use external microphones or headsets when necessary.

Use Physical Kill Switch if Present

If you have a physical kill switch for your microphone, you may disable it with the switch. Most devices do not come with such controls, though. And the same is also the case for internal microphones.

Fret not if your device doesn’t have a kill switch. Here are some other ways you could mute your microphone.

Disable Microphone Device or Lower Volume

The first thing you can do is disable the microphone device or prevent your apps from accessing it. You can also lower the microphone volume to zero in some cases. Still, it is better to disable the device for reliability.

Disable Microphone Device on Windows

Windows allows manipulating settings with different tools. They change settings at different levels, and you may use them to mute or disable your microphone.

Disable From Settings

Press Windows + I to launch Settings and select System. Go to Sound and click on Device properties under Input after selecting the input device.

Here, you can check the Disable option or turn the Volume down to 0.

Disable From Control Panel

Press Windows + R to launch the Run tool. Here, enter control to open the Control Panel.

Go to Hardware and Sound>Sound in the category view. Click on Recording to open the tab and double-click on your microphone device.

Go to the General tab in the Microphone Properties if you are not there. Choose the Don’t use this device (disable) option in the Device usage drop-down list.

Alternately, you can set the microphone volume to zero (0) from the Levels tab.



Disable From Device Manager

Enter devmgmt.msc on the Run command to open the Device Manager. Expand Audio inputs and outputs and right-click on your microphone. Select Disable device.

Disable App Access to Microphone:

Navigate to Settings > Privacy > Microphone and toggle off the switch under Allow apps to access your microphone. You can also disable access for each app in your system.

Warning: First, remember to restrict applications from freely making changes in your system. You can do it from the User Account Control (UAC) settings. Go to Control Panel > User Account > User Account > Change User Account Control settings and set the slider to the top.

Disable Microphone Device on Mac

Mac has the option to mute your microphone. We recommend leaving the input preferences window active to check if your mic remains muted. To access this option, follow the directions below:

Open System Preferences by selecting it from the Apple menu. Go to Sound > Input tab. Slide the Input Volume slider for your microphone to the far left. You can also go to System Preferences > Security & Privacy > Privacy > Microphone and uncheck the apps to disable their access to the microphone.



Disable Microphone Device on Android

You can’t mute or disable your microphone on Android devices. You will have to use third-party apps to do so. We advise you to look for a reliable one and download it from the play store.

You can, however, disable permissions for accessing the microphone. Follow the instructions below:

Go to Settings > Privacy > App Permissions/Permission Manager > Microphone. Here, you can choose which apps can access your microphone. Tap on the switch to toggle. Or, tap on the app and choose among the options in some versions.

Note: There may be other ways to access the permission settings depending on your version.

If you have Google Assistant, it listens from your microphone at all times. To turn it off, search for Hey Google Voice Match in Settings and turn off Hey Google in the Google Assistant Voice Match.

You can also go to Settings > Google > Account services > Search, Assistant & Voice > Voice > Voice Match.

Disable Microphone Device on iPhone

The process is similar to that for android. You can only disable app permissions for the microphone.

Go to Settings > Privacy > Microphone and click on the switches to disable access. Then navigate to Settings > Siri & Search and toggle off the Listen for “Hey Siri” option.

Connect Dead Audio Device Jack

If you are more worried about someone hacking into your system and recording from your microphone, you can use this method.

You can connect a dead headset or microphone to your PC and cut off the cable at the jack. You can also buy a cheap one and use it if you don’t have any non-functional input audio device. It shifts your current audio input from the built-in device to the dead one from which recording is impossible.

Ensure that the two wires in the cable do not touch each other to prevent short-circuits.

Despite making these arrangements, there are ways for skilled hackers to revert your current input audio to the built-in mic. Still, it is very unlikely for someone to go through so much trouble.

Uninstall Microphone Driver

You can uninstall microphone drivers in Windows to permanently disable them. If you don’t have a driver in your system, it would generally be impossible to hack into your device.

To uninstall a driver in Windows, follow these instructions:

Launch the Run tool and enter devmgmt.msc. Expand Audio inputs and outputs and right-click on your microphone. Select Uninstall device. Choose Uninstall from the pop-up window.

Your OS automatically downloads and installs any missing drivers during a reboot. So, you need to disable this setting to make this a more permanent solution. Follow the directions below:

Open Settings and click on System. Here, select About from the left sidebar. Then, click on Advanced System Settings. In the Hardware tab, click Device Installation Settings. Choose No and click on Save Changes. Then click on Apply and Ok to apply the changes.

Disable Microphone From BIOS

This option is only better than uninstalling the driver if you set up a password for the BIOS. Different devices have different ways to access BIOS settings. You can consult the customer support of your device manufacturer to figure out how to disable the microphone in BIOS.

Physically Remove Microphone

If you need more security, you could remove the internal microphone from your system. This method requires you to open your device and remove the microphone or cut off its connection.

If you are not confident in doing so without harming any other parts, it is better to seek help from experts.

After removing the internal microphones, you can use external ones when necessary. Make sure that you do not idly connect these devices. These devices can also be tapped into. Be advised.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I physically block the microphone with tape or sound insulation material?

You can’t completely block the microphone from recording sound no matter regardless of the quality of the insulation material. Some sound will still leak into the device.

How to prevent hackers from accessing my microphone?

Hackers have to send a Trojan Horse into your system to hack your device. They can do so by physically installing it on the device. Or, they can send a program or a script through a network. If you don’t have a habit of clicking suspicious links, you don’t have to worry too much about hackers.

