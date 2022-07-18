Why is My Roomba Not Charging? How Can I Fix it

The advancement in technology has revolutionized the future of home appliances. Roomba, an autonomous vacuum cleaning device, has already made its space in the homes of many. With the ease it brings, its absence can make any of its users horrified.

Many users have reported a charging problem in their Roomba. Electronic devices are fragile. So, anything from debris to weather conditions can malfunction them.

If you’ve encountered a similar problem, you’ve landed yourself in the right spot! Keep reading this article to learn why your Roomba may not be charging and how you can fix it.

Why is My Roomba Not Charging?

Your Roomba may not be charging for many reasons. From counterfeit batteries to the wrong positioning of your batteries, here are some of the causes for why your Roomba may not be charging: Battery not Detected : Did you just get your Roomba serviced? If you’ve replaced your original battery with a counterfeit version, your Roomba does not recognize it.

: Did you just get your Roomba serviced? If you’ve replaced your original battery with a counterfeit version, your Roomba does not recognize it. Debris in Battery Contacts : Debris in the battery contact or the home base act as interference while charging your device.

: Debris in the battery contact or the home base act as interference while charging your device. Inadequate Electric Supply : Your Roomba may not receive the electric current required to charge itself. This will not increase your Roomba’s battery level, thus failing the charging process.

: Your Roomba may not receive the electric current required to charge itself. This will not increase your Roomba’s battery level, thus failing the charging process. Damaged Cords : The cords connecting your Roomba to the base or the power outlet could have been severed. This de-established the power supply from the source to your Roomba. When this happens, your Roomba won’t charge.

: The cords connecting your Roomba to the base or the power outlet could have been severed. This de-established the power supply from the source to your Roomba. When this happens, your Roomba won’t charge. Unfavorable Weather Conditions : Your Roomba won’t charge itself in hotter conditions. Too much heat causes the batteries in the Roomba to fail and hence won’t get charged up.

: Your Roomba won’t charge itself in hotter conditions. Too much heat causes the batteries in the Roomba to fail and hence won’t get charged up. Battery Position: During the shipping process, the battery of your Roomba may get dispositioned. When your battery isn’t in the correct position, your device won’t be able to recognize it for the charging process.

How to Fix Roomba Not Charging?

There are a few solutions you can attempt yourself to fix Roomba not charging. You can try out easy solutions like rebooting your Roomba to advanced solutions, including dismantling your device. To each of the problems enlisted above, here are the fixes:

Use an Authentic Battery

Avoid using counterfeit versions of the Roomba battery. You can easily purchase an original battery from e-commerce sites like Amazon. Direct yourself to Amazon if you want to purchase the original Roomba battery.

Clean the Ports of Home Base

You should periodically clean the battery contacts on your Roomba’s home base. This establishes an uninterrupted power supply to your device. To clean the ports on your home base, follow these instructions:

Unplug the charging base from the power source. After 60 seconds, clean the ports on your home base and your Roomba. It is best to use a Damp melamine foam or a Microfiber cloth for cleaning purposes. Plug your Roomba back into the power source and check if it charges again.

Check the Battery Contacts of Roomba

There can also be an interference with the battery contacts in your Roomba. You’ll need to dismantle your device using a screwdriver for this process. To check if anything is between the battery contact, open up the hardware of your Roomba:

Flip your Roomba. Remove the side brush from your Roomba. Unscrew the five screws holding the Roomba’s bottom plate and remove the plate. Gently pull the tab back to remove the battery. Ensure there is no debris on the battery contacts. Even if there isn’t any visible interference, clean the battery contacts, preferably with a damp melamine foam. Snap the battery back to its place. Place the bottom plate back on and screw it back again.

Reboot Your Roomba

You can automatically resolve the issue with the power supply by rebooting your robot. Restarting clears up the data stored in the robot’s flash memory for it to work efficiently. Follow these instructions to reboot your Roomba:

Press and hold the CLEAN button for 20 secs. When you release the button, you should see a white swirl on the light right until your Roomba reboots. It might take about 2 mins for your Roomba to restart. Some devices use LED lights or the screen to indicate that the robot has been rebooted. After your robot restarts, connect it to a power source to check if it’s charging again.

Look for Damages in Cords

Inspect all cords connected to your home base. Look for any physical damage, such as a broken wire. You can also connect the cords to a working device to see if they’ve faced any damage. Use a new cord to try to charge your robot again.

If you believe there are no damages to the cord, firmly connect the cord ports.

Replace Charging Point

The charging point may also have a power supply issue. This fails to provide Roomba with the supply required to charge itself up. Try testing this out by plugging your Roomba home base into a different wall outlet. If changing the outlet helps, replace your old point with any accessible outlet.

Cool the Temperature Down

Your Roomba fails to charge itself up in hot temperatures. There shouldn’t be any heating device, including a heating vent or a radiator near where your Roomba is charged.

Place your Roomba to charge at room temperature. If you live in a hotter climate, turn on the air conditioner to cool the environment for your Roomba to charge.

Battery Position

Check if the battery on your Roomba is placed properly or not. Your battery should snap back to its position. For this process, dismantle your robot as mentioned in the Check The Battery Contacts of Roomba steps.

Take your battery off of its place and snap it back. Try putting your Roomba to charge again.

Factory Reset

You may have to factory reset your Roomba if this problem persists. When you factory reset your device, all data, including the bugs, are wiped away. This restores the device to ground level, just as it was when you first purchased it. To perform a reset, download the Roomba app on Play Store for Android and App Store for iPhone.

Here’re the steps you need t follow:

Open the Roomba application. Go to Settings. From the list of options, select Factory Reset Roomba.

Wait for the reset to finish.

If you do not have the Roomba application, you can reset it from the device itself. Visit the official site for iRobot to learn more about how you can reset your Roomba model.

Replace Batteries

If non of the solutions apply to you, you may have to replace your battery. You may contact an authorized technician if your device is still under warranty.