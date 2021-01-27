AMD has a lot of upcoming processors coming this year. The new Cezanne APU for desktop and laptop. The benchmark library on the Ashes of Singularity recorded a new AMD GPU with codename Nashira Summit. No leaks or previous report has pointed at this new Nashira Summit.

GPU codename Nashira Summit was spotted with the Ryzen 5 3600X.

AMD is preparing a new GPU with the code name Nashira Summit. It is unclear what AMD is planning to release with the particular codenamed. But looking at the specification stated in the benchmark, it is pointed out to the GPU. It is not sure as the Ryzen 5 3600X doesn’t come with the iGPU.

The Ryzen 5 3600X doesn’t come with the iGPU, making the GPU a discrete desktop GPU. But the due to the inaccuracy of the AOTS results, it too early to give a definitive result.

The benchmark test feature custom graphical setting making hard to compare with other GPU option. The game is running on the 3840 x 2160 resolution on all high settings.

The AMD Ryzen 5 3600X has an average framerate of 49.5 Fps at 4K. But there are some odd testbench components in the system. The Ryzen 5 3600X is a 6 core and 12 thread processor, but the benchmark has SMT (simultaneous multi-threading technology) disabled. Plus, there are dual Nashira Summit GPU configurations and 32 GB of system memory.

It is a possibility that the Nashira Summit is a newer Navi 22 or Navi23 GPU tested by AMD. We can’t differentiate it as a desktop or a mobile GPU counterpart. New mobile GPU undergo test on a custom desktop board, making it a possibility.

Leaker WJM47196 points to the new Nashira Summit as the newer RDNA3 GPU. The dual-GPU indicates that it is built with the MCM or multi-chip module design. There is an endless possibility for this GPU to appear in newer hardware. But as of now, we can’t give a concrete answer behind the Nashira Summit GPU.