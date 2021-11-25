All Mainline Need for Speed Games in Order

Need for Speed (NFS) is a racing game series. Electronic Arts own the rights, but several studios have worked in the franchise for different gameplay styles.

We’re running down the main Need For Speed entries we’ve seen so far. We found 22 games in the series, plus a remaster. Nevertheless, there’re dozens of NFS spin-offs we’re not considering for this article.

Overall, NFS is one of the most successful racing games of all time. Fans know it for its thrilling police persecutions, stunning cars, and great playability.

Every Need for Speed Games in Order

There’ve been several developers since NFS’ debut, but the core gameplay remains the same. It’s a street, illegal racing playtime, where you compete across a series of races for trophies and glory.

Almost every NFS game follows the same rules and mechanics. The player drives a racing car across several tracks.

So, there’s usually a tourney/career mode. It’s about a series of increasingly challenging races. As you rise in ranks, you can unlock cars and tracks. Across the campaign, you’ll break the law often. That turns your races into high-speed police persecutions for extra nitro.

There’s also a multiplayer mode on most NFS games. The series allows a split-screen experience, where up to four players can race together. Otherwise, you could play against others online.

But there’ve been minor changes in the series. Some tweaks added into special entries include car damage mechanics, car modifications, and weather.

Need for Speed games has local and online multiplayer.

The Need for Speed – 1994

The original title debuted in 1994 for 3DO. Then, it debuted for DOS PCs, PlayStation, and Saturn.

Need for Speed tried to be a driving sim. They had help from the enthusiast magazine Road & Track for that end. As a result, they created realistic gameplay mechanics, sound effects, and tracks.

Need for Speed II – 1997

NFS II didn’t have police persecutions.

NFS II debuted in 1997 for PlayStation and Windows. It added rare and exotic vehicles, plus tracks across Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe.

Additionally, it added the Knockout game mode. It’s a special race mode that eliminates the last of each round until only a single competitor remains.

Lastly, it added an arcade mode, which is how the game ditched its original realism.

Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit – 1998

The third entry debuted in 1998 for PlayStation and Windows. It improved the franchise by adding police pursuits in the Hot Pursuit mode.

In Hot Pursuit, players have to win a race while escaping from the police. Alternatively, they can play as the police and hunt down the drivers going above speed limits.

Need for Speed: High Stakes – 1999

High Stakes continues the police persecution systems.

High Stakes debuted in 1999 for PlayStation and Windows. It added new game modes but used most of the tracks from Hot Pursuit.

Likewise, it offers the Getaway game mode, where players escape the police within time limits. There’s also the classic career mode, where players can buy and sell vehicles and vehicle upgrades during the journey.

Lastly, the game added a damage system. Cars can suffer damage as they crash, and it makes them lose speed and maneuverability.

Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed – 2000

Porsche Unleashed debuted in 2000 for PlayStation and Windows. Later on, it debuted for Game Boy Advance as well. Notably, it was the first game of the series without a split-screen co-op.

The newer entry improves graphics, performance, and overall mechanics. Also, as the name suggests, the title only has Porsche vehicles, but it’s a wide catalog. Players can unlock Porsches in chronological order (1950 – 2000) by winning races.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 – 2002

Hot Pursuit 2 is the EA Black Box debut title. It premiered in 2002 for Nintendo GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Windows.

As a sequel to NFS III, it brings a similar style, game modes, and police pursuits. The title has 64 missions, various game modes, and a classic career mode.

Also, the developers improved the police AI to improve the persecution challenge. For example, the police only needed to bump your car a couple of times to catch you.

Lastly, the game had a damage mechanic as well. However, the damage was just aesthetic, with zero effect elsewhere.

Need for Speed: Underground – 2003

Underground debuted in 2003 for PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox, Windows, and Game Boy Advance. The title presented a major overhaul, and its elements have been present in subsequent titles ever since.

First off, the semi-professional races became street racing or arcade racing. Also, circuits became part of a single map. Lastly, the game added Drag and Drift game modes. However, there’s no police persecution in Underground.

Need for Speed: Underground 2 – 2004

Underground 2 adds an open-world city full of places to race and improve your cars.

Underground 2 debuted in 2004 for Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Game Boy Advance. A year later, it debuted for Nintendo DS as well.

The entry continues Underground and has similar mechanics, game modes, and gameplay. Yet, it swaps the Knockout game mode for the Underground Racing League and Street X modes.

Also, the new version allows players to roam a city freely. On the map, players would find paint-jobs, vehicle workshops, vehicle components, and similar.

Likewise, you’d find circuits within the city, where other drivers gather for illegal races. There’s also the ability to challenge other car drivers around the city.

Need for Speed: Most Wanted – 2005

Most Wanted debuted in 2005 for Xbox, Xbox 360, GameCube, PlayStation 2, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, and Windows. There’s also a PSP version.

Most Wanted continues the open-world design of Underground 2. Additionally, it adds complex mechanics that give each car specific advantages and disadvantages on different terrains. On top of that, the game adds eight game modes compared to previous entries.

Additionally, it brings back police persecutions as a core mechanic. Lastly, there’s a fleshed-out story revolving around defeating 15 underground races.

Need for Speed: Carbon – 2006

Carbon premiered in 2006 for several consoles. These include Mac OS X, Windows, Game Boy Advance, PS3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo GameCube.

It continues Most Wanted’s story but places less emphasis on police persecutions. Moreover, it brings back street racing at night. Similarly, it introduced the ability to form teams with other drivers or players to win races.

Need for Speed: ProStreet – 2007

ProStreet returns to the NFS roots.

ProStreet debuted in 2007 for PS3, PS2, Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Windows, and Xbox 360.

ProStreet includes realistic damage and circuit races. In return, it didn’t have an open-world like previous entries. So, playtime was about drag races, drift races, challenges, and similar.

Yet, the game greatly improved the AI. Opponents were more realistic, so the game became more challenging and immersive. Similarly, the nitro boost was not rechargeable anymore.

Lastly, the game had an “Autosculpt” feature. It’s about tweaking the car for different performance benefits.

Need for Speed Undercover – 2008

Undercover debuted in 2008 for Windows, Xbox 360, PS3, PS2, PSP, and Nintendo Wii. It’s one of the least successful games in the series.

Tri-City is a scenario where you work with the police to uncover a series of vehicle robberies. To that end, the campaign is about infiltrating underground racing in a cinematic single-player mode.

For upgrades, the game improves driving mechanics and brings back the damage system. However, it doesn’t get anything significant in terms of game modes.

Shift debuted in 2009 for Windows, Xbox 360, PS3, and PSP. It also reached mobile devices like the iPod Touch, the iPhone, and Android devices.

This is a simple entry in the franchise. The single novelty is tweaking driving mechanics, adaptive difficulties, and a new first-person perspective within the car’s cabin. Otherwise, it’s about racing on increasingly challenging tracks to unlock better cars.

Need for Speed: World – 2010

NFS: World was a freemium MMO for Windows PCs. The game is already extinct, though, as EA closed the servers in 2015.

Either way, the title offered street racing, car tuning, and police persecutions. It had replicas of real-life cities and a plethora of micro-transactions.

Hot Pursuit’s plot happens in “Seacrets County.”

Hot Pursuit debuted in 2010 for PS3, Xbox 360, Windows, and Nintendo Wii. There were also versions for iPhone and Android.

Currently, you may find Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, an enhanced 2020 version of Windows, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The game adds a weapon system for novelties that allows players to immobilize the police and other drivers. Moreover, it has an in-game social network and an 8-player multiplayer feature.

Shift 2 debuted in 2011 for Windows, Xbox 360, PS3, and iOS. It’s Shift’s sequel, but it adds Hot Pursuit’s online and social features. Additionally, it goes back to the series’ roots of being a realistic driving sim.

The gameplay has vehicles you can unlock, vehicle tuning, and over 40 maps across the world.

Then, the game also adds a racing helmet for an immersive first-person perspective. Likewise, it adds real-world drivers, tournaments, tracks, and cars.

Need for Speed: The Run – 2011

The Run premiered in 2011 for Windows, PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, and Nintendo 3DS.

This NFS game features a solid storyline compared to previous entries. It has a high-risk street racing setting, where the protagonist wants to rise. Notably, it’s the first NFS game that allows players to get out of the car and explore the city on foot.

As before, the entry has real-world cars players can tune, update, and upgrade. There’s also a new XP system that’s about unlocking events and cars.

Most Wanted debuted in 2012 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Wii. Despite its name, it has nothing to do with 2005’s Most Wanted.

The newer game happens in Fairhaven City 18. It’s an open-world setting where you’ll find street races, cops, and places to upgrade your car.

Rivals greatly changed driving mechanics.

Rivals debuted in 2013 for Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4, and Windows.

The entry is very similar to Hot Pursuit. However, it adds the AllDrive system, a new AI that handles vehicle performance.

Otherwise, it offers simiñlar game modes as Most Wanted and Hot Pursuit. In most cases, players use either a street racer or a police officer. Each one has gadgets like EMPs, spikes, and roadblocks.

Need for Speed debuted in 2015 for PS4 and Xbox One. A year later, it debuted for Windows as well.

This is a reboot of the saga, but it adds elements from Underground, Underground 2, Most Wanted, Undercover, and similar.

In essence, you play on Ventura Bay, an urban open-world with a storyline to explore. As you play the campaign, you’ll cultivate your reputation and upgrade your car.

Payback debuted in 2017 for Windows, Xbox One, and PS4.

The setting is Fortune Valley’s underworld. There, you play a campaign that revolves around revenge against The House Cartel. AS such, the title has a strong focus on the campaign.

Gameplay-wise, you can craft and unlock unique rides with deep customization options. Then, you use these vehicles to face off against both cartel drivers and cops. These elements bring various action set pieces like heists or running from the police. .

Aside from the main story, you can also drive against rivals, go off-road, explore mountains, and roam freely in deserts.

The latest entry in the saga debuted for Windows, PS4, and Xbox One in 2019.

Heat continues with the core experience of the series. It offers semi-professional and urban races while the city police chase you.

As such, the campaign is about forcing your way into the elite of the underground world. You earn in-game currency to upgrade and update your car or buy a new one as you win races.

Every Main Need for Speed Game in Chronological Order

The Need for Speed – 1994

Need for Speed II – 1997

Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit – 1998

Need for Speed: High Stakes – 1999

Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed – 2000

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 – 2002

Need for Speed: Underground – 2003

Need for Speed: Underground 2 – 2004

Need for Speed: Most Wanted – 2005

Need for Speed: Carbon – 2006

Need for Speed: ProStreet – 2007

Need for Speed Undercover – 2008

Need for Speed Shift – 2009

Need for Speed: World – 2010

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit – 2010

Shift 2: Unlimited – 2011

Need for Speed: The Run – 2011

Need for Speed: Most Wanted – 2012

Need for Speed: Rivals – 2013

Need for Speed – 2015

Need for Speed Payback – 2017

Need for Speed Heat – 2019

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – 2020



