Netflix Blocking VPN- Why Is This Happening?

Netflix has content of every kind, but not everyone can access all of its content libraries. As a result, many individuals opt to use Netflix with VPNs. These third-party services allow users to lift the location ban and access geo-restricted content.

However, Netflix is constantly upgrading its technology and blocking VPNs from accessing all of the site’s contents, making VPNs lose their credibility.

So, in this article, let’s learn more about how and why Netflix blocks VPNs, along with a few workaround methods you can apply to bypass the Netflix blocking VPN issue.

Why Does Netflix Block VPNs?

Netflix is cracking down on VPNs harder than ever. In early 2017, Netflix issued a permanent ban on VPNs. Even some of the reliable VPNs can’t access all of Netflix libraries.

This streaming platform is reluctant to show particular shows due to the contracts set by production studios. Since these production houses don’t get paid for off-region streaming, they are more strict with their content shown on Netflix.

So, these licensing and copyright agreements are why Netflix blocks out all your reliable VPN and proxy services.

How Does Netflix Block VPNs?

Although VPNs are known for switching up your IP address, Netflix can still track you if you’re using a VPN service. Here is a list of how Netflix can track down and block VPNs.

Monitoring IP addresses : If you use a VPN service, you likely share the same IP address with other individuals. But, if a large number of people are on the same server at the same time, Netflix will deem the server belongs to a VPN and block it.

: If you use a VPN service, you likely share the same IP address with other individuals. But, if a large number of people are on the same server at the same time, Netflix will deem the server belongs to a VPN and block it. Through Website Data: Many users access Netflix through the web version. Netflix can keep track of your location through your exact location through your website data.

Many users access Netflix through the web version. Netflix can keep track of your location through your exact location through your website data. DNS Server Locations: If your DNS location differs from your IP address, Netflix might deem that you’re using a VPN service.

How to Fix Netflix Blocking VPN on your Device?

Before we begin, please make sure you have an active internet connection. In most instances, unstable internet connectivity might be the reason behind your VPN service not working properly. So, we suggest you perform a quick reboot of your internet router.

If the internet connection was not the issue, you could apply a few workaround methods to bypass the Netflix blocking VPN ban.

Change your VPN Subscription

Many available VPN services lack the resources and technology to bypass the Netflix VPN ban. One of the more practical solutions for fixing the blocking issue is to switch to a VPN subscription that is workable with Netflix.

Here is a list of the VPN services currently working in 2022.

Nord VPN

Express VPN

SurfShark

Private Internet Access

Note: Most of the VPN services mentioned are only premium versions that will require payments.

Use a Different Server

You have to take into consideration that no VPN is perfect. In some instances, Netflix might detect and ban the IP address in your current VPN server. A quick resolution for this issue is to swap or change the servers until you find one that can bypass the Netflix ban.

Clear Out Cookies and Caches

If you browse Netflix through its website, you might want to clear out your website data. The streaming platform can track your location based on your previously stored data in your cache and cookies files. So, to be on the safe end, we suggest you remove these data files.

Here is a step-by-step guide depending on your browser.

On Google Chrome

Open your Chrome browser. Navigate to the three-dotted icon on the top right corner. Select the Settings option. From the left panel, click on Security and Privacy. Now, click on the Clear Browsing Data option. Check the box for Browsing History, Cookies and other site data, and Cached images and files. Click on the Clear data button to confirm your action.

On Mozilla Firefox

Launch the Firefox browser. Head over to the three horizontal lines from the upper-right corner. Select the Settings option. Click on Privacy & Security from the left panel. Now, scroll down until you see the Cookies and Site Data section. Click on the Clear Data button. Ensure you check the boxes for both cookies and caches. Finally, click on the Clear button to confirm your action.

On Safari

Open up your Safari Browser. Go to the top menu bar and click on Safari > Preferences. Switch over to the Privacy tab. Click on the Manage Website Data button. Now, click on the Remove All button to confirm your action. Finally, click on Done.

On Microsoft Edge

Open Edge and go to the three-dotted icon on the top-right corner. Choose the Settings option. From the left panel, select Privacy, Search & Services. Under the Clear Browsing Data section, click on the Choose What to Clear button.

Tick the options for Browsing History, Cookies and other site data, and Cached images and files.

Disable IPv6 Addresses

Most available VPNs do not support IPv6. So, another method you can try is to disable your IPv6 address from your device.

Here is a step-by-step guide on disabling the IPv6 address on your Window and Mac device.

On Windows

Head over to the start icon. In the search box, type Control Panel and hit enter. Select the Network and Internet option. Click on Network and sharing center. Now, choose your active connection. Click on the Properties button. Uncheck the option for Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6). Finally, Click on the OK button.

On Mac

Navigate to the menu bar and click on the Apple logo. Select the System Preferences option. Now, double-click on the Network icon. From the bottom-right corner, click on the Advanced button. Switch over to the TCP/IP tab. Under the Configure IPv6 section, select Off from the drop-down menu.

If the Off option is not available, you can try using the Terminal utility. Here is how you can do it.

Use the shortcut Command + Space bar to open up the Spotlight Search. Type in Terminal and hit the enter key. On the terminal window, here are the commands you can apply:



For an active Wi-Fi network: networksetup -setv6off Wi-Fi

For an Ethernet connection: networksetup -setv6off Ethernet

To disable both connections simultaneously: network setup -setv6off Ethernet && network setup -setv6off Wi-Fi

Configure VPN Protocol

Another alternative workaround you can use is to configure your VPN protocol. You can access the protocol function inside your VPN settings. We suggest this method because each protocol operates separate encryption and tunneling techniques. Try switching up the protocol until you find one that works for Netflix.

Check for VPN Outages

Although rare, your VPN service might go under maintenance. You can check through simply by doing a quick google search. Websites like Down Detector can easily track VPN server outages. If the issue is with the VPN, you will have to wait until your VPN provider fixes the problem.

Contact VPN Support

If you’re still facing issues with your VPN not working on Netflix, we suggest that you contact your VPN customer support. Popular VPN services such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN have 24/7 available live chats. Their customer representatives are quick to acknowledge the problem and can give you further assistance or plausible solutions for the issue.