How to Find My List on Netflix?

Were you about to watch a show from your My List on Netflix, but you can’t seem to find it anywhere? If you’re experiencing this issue, it can be due to slow internet, minor app bugs, or glitches.

Fortunately, there are simple ways to make the My List on Netflix appear again. So, let’s dive right into the content.

My List on Netflix

Normally, it’s easy to find the My List section on Netflix. Here’s how you can find it on all devices:

If you’re on a PC and use Netflix on your browser or the app version, you can check the navigation bar. You can find the My List section next to Series, Films, and New & Popular. Click on it, and you can view a new page with all your favorite shows.



If you’re using Netflix on your phone, here’s how you can find the My List section:

Click on your profile icon from the Netflix homepage. From the list of options, you can find the My List section and view your selected shows.



If you’re on a TV, open the Netflix homepage and move to the My List section on the left panel. If you can’t find it there, you can also scroll down and find My List.

Why Netflix My List Is Missing? How to Fix It?

You sometimes might find that the My List section is missing. In such cases, the reason might be that your Netflix account is new, and you haven’t added any content to your My List.

Also, Netflix states that you’ll only find the My List section after 15 minutes of creating your new account. So, that could be why you do not see the list if your account is new.

To make the My List section appear again, we recommend playing any content for several minutes. Then, sign in and out of your Netflix account first. Then, if it’s not helping, you can try other fixes below:

Re-add Shows to My List

Sometimes, you may not find the My List section due to minor glitches or network crashes. So, in such scenarios, you can try removing a show from your list and then adding it back to your list.

Search a show that’s supposed to be on My List. Below the content’s information, you can notice a tick mark, denoting that it’s present in your My List.

Simply click on the tick mark to no longer include it in your My List. Again click on the + sign to add it back to your My List.



Now, you can restart Netflix and search for the My List section again. The purpose of this step is only to trigger the My List feature for it to reappear. So, you won’t have to do it again for other shows in your My List.

Update Netflix

Although Netflix’s My List feature isn’t dependent on its version, an outdated version can cause glitches, making the feature disappear for a while. So, it’s always best to keep Netflix up-to-date. Simply check your Play Store or the App Store and install any available updates.

If you’re on a computer, you may need to update the browser for it to be compatible with the latest Netflix version.

Clear Netflix Cache

Corrupted cache files can cause Netflix to glitch or have some features like the My List disappear out of nowhere. So, you can try clearing your Netflix cache by following these steps. Please note that clearing the Netflix cache will delete all your downloaded content.

On Mobile

You can clear your Netflix cache by going to your Settings. Go to Apps > find Netflix and tap on Clear Cache.

On Browser

Since there’s no direct option to clear the Netflix cache on a browser, you can try clearing the browser cache instead. Go to Settings by clicking on the three dots in the top-right corner.

Then, click on Privacy and Security from the left panel. Select Clear browsing data. Click on Clear Data.



On Smart TV

Open Settings and then go to Apps. Find Netflix and then click on Clear cache.

It’s helpful to remember that some TV brands can have different ways of clearing Netflix cache.

For example, you can clear cache data on the LG Smart TV by following these steps:

From your TV home screen, navigate to the System Settings. Open Application Manager. You can now view a list of all your existing apps. Find and select Netflix. Select the Clear Cache option.

Contact Customer Care

Finally, if you’re still having trouble finding the My List feature on Netflix, you can visit their Help Center . Additionally, you can contact their Customer Care Service through call or Live Chat.

Related Questions

How to Change the Order of My List on Netflix?

Netflix shows you content based on relevancy by default. But, you can change the setting to manual by following steps:

Click on your profile icon and go to Account. From the Profile and Parental Controls, select your profile. Scroll down until you find the Order in My List setting. Click on the Change option next to it. On the new page, you’ll get two options. You can either choose Netflix Suggests or Manual Ordering.

Select Manual Ordering and click on Save. Now that you’ve enabled this setting, you can go back to My List and manually arrange the shows.

How Many Shows Can I Have on My List?

You can include up to 500 shows and movies.