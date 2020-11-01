Netflix has recently raised its price for both its standard and premium packages. You will now have to pay $14 per month instead of $13 for the standard HD resolution plan with two simultaneous streams. Likewise, the premium 4K tier’s price has gone up to $18 per month from $16. And, for the basic 480p level, the monthly cost is $9, the same as the previous scheme.

In the US, for the new Netflix users, the price increment is levied immediately. Similarly, the new pricing system will only be subjected to their next bills for the old ones. This price rise will not affect other regions as Netflix has only imposed it in the US. As per the Netflix quote to The Verge, “A price change in the US does not influence or indicate a global price change.” Hence, the people in other areas need not worry about this.

We have been receiving much entertaining and original content from Netflix. The product that the Company offers for the price it demands is justly decent. Netflix has been steadily increasing its costs as per the range it is providing. The last time the Company raised the price was in 2019. To be fair enough, the price increase is absolutely justified.

Moreover, increasing a dollar or two a month doesn’t seem like much. However, suppose you have to immerse in the Television Culture and incorporate your subscriptions for Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, Peacock, HBO Max, CBS All Access, etc.. In that case, these dollars will definitely affect your wallet. What more to expect if you are also taking in the old cable system!

Anyway, Netflix is the highest streamer on today’s date. Since it also offers great content to its subscribers, the Company has the bargaining power to increase a bit of its price. This would not be as shattering as YouTube TV who increased its monthly fee by a massive $15.

To conclude, you should not get disheartened by this slight price hike by Netflix. If you look at the service, it offers and its content, paying the price for Netflix is much worth than the cost paid for all the other subscriptions over time.