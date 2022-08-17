Netgear Internet Not Working? How to Fix It

The problem could be anything from your ISP to your networking devices when your internet is down. Finding the root of the problem is the first step on what might be a slightly complex journey to restoring your internet.

Netgear makes many different kinds of networking equipment, but much of it can be fixed the same way as long as you’re willing to investigate and troubleshoot.

What is Netgear Internet?

There are a few different things that Netgear internet can refer to. For example, Netgear makes networking equipment like routers and modems. Though they may not be the internet service provider for that equipment, they’re still part of the pipeline that brings the internet into your home.

Some people also use Netgear’s wireless routers with SIM cards from their wireless provider. These special routers are made to bring the Internet into your home when you can’t get it from a standard provider or aren’t happy with what’s being offered.

Netgear internet boils down to the networking equipment from Netgear that users can put in place to provide them with an internet connection.

Why Would Netgear’s Internet Stop Working?

You need to check a few things when your network goes down, and you’re using Netgear equipment. However, these problems aren’t exclusive to Netgear, and you could find similar issues with routers or modems from any brand. The internet itself could be down. Even with the best networking setup in the world, there’s nothing you can do when your service provider isn’t providing. A lot of the time, waiting is your only answer. However, this is easy to figure out because most ISPs have automated systems that clients can use to see whether there’s a problem with the service itself.

If your internet isn't working on a specific device, that could also be a compatibility issue with your router and your device. For example, some Netgear routers can provide multiple wifi networks in the same house with different channels. Congested networks, physical barriers, or the wrong settings on these devices can also stop your internet from working correctly. No matter the problem, you'll be able to find a solution with minimal fuss. Most of the time, refreshing a few things will get your internet going again. If that doesn't work, you can still fix most of the niche issues that might come up with a few minutes and no tools.

How to Fix Problems with Netgear Equipment?

Start by looking at the equipment and service to ensure it isn’t a systemic issue. If your internet isn’t working on any device, these are the steps you should follow.

Check Your ISP

Before you decide your Netgear equipment isn’t working, contact your internet service provider. You can check through their online site or call them directly.

Most ISPs will give you an estimated recovery time as soon as they have one.

Soft Reset the Equipment

The first thing you should do when there’s a networking problem in your home is reset your modem and router. It refreshes the connection and helps clear any errors preventing you from using the internet as usual.

Unplug both the router and the modem. Even if both aren’t Netgear products, they must be completely disconnected from power.

Walk away for five minutes and give it a little time. Plug the modem back in. Wait until all the lights are lit and indicate the signal is working. Plug the router back in. Wait until all the lights are lit and indicate the signal is working before trying to reconnect to the internet.

If it still doesn’t work, check the indicator lights to see whether they detect an issue. You can check your manual for the Netgear device to see what the lights indicate. Their meaning may vary depending on which you have.

Hard Reset the Equipment

If that didn’t work and you’re convinced the problem is with your Netgear equipment, you may need to reset it. Luckily, it’s effortless to do. After completing the process, your equipment will be like when you got it from the store.

For most equipment, resetting is straightforward – and Netgear is no different. Check the back of your device and look for a little pinhole. You can unbend a paperclip, insert the leg into the hole, and then press down. The time you hold the button depends on what the manual says. If you aren’t sure, hold it for 15 seconds.

After resetting the hardware, do a soft reset and then try your internet again. However, you’ll have to access your Netgear router settings if you’re using a Netgear router. Things like your wifi network information will have to be reset, so you have the setup you prefer.

Check Your Peripheral Accessories

If your hardware still isn’t working right, check your cables, plug, power strip, and anything else you have connected. Even if you have to borrow a cable from another device or move the router and modem, it’s worth checking to see whether the equipment is working.

Unplug any USBs or other devices hooked into the router. Repeat the process with the modem. Take stock of any cords you need.

Gather replacement cables and a power strip. Set up the modem and router with different cables at another outlet. Nothing should be connected to them except the vital things to test them.

If your hardware isn’t working after that, contact Netgear or consider testing a replacement router or modem. Something may be broken that can’t be fixed at home.

Update Your Router Firmware

If you’re having intermittent connection issues, check to see whether you’ve updated your firmware.

Go to routerlogin.net and sign in with your router name and password. You can find the information you need on the router itself or in the manual if needed. If you reset the username and password, you’ll have to use the ones you specified. Look for your Administration Settings. Depending on your model, it will be listed under Advanced or Settings. Choose Firmware Update or Router Update.

Follow the prompts to complete the process.

Once you’re done, soft reset the router and test whether your internet is working.

Other Potential Problems

If the internet isn’t working on a specific device, your problem may not be your Netgear equipment. There are a few steps you can take and router settings to check on that might help, though.

Switch to a New Network

Try switching to a different network if you have a Netgear router that provides multiple channels. Sometimes one network stops working correctly, but the others are still functioning. It’s as quick and straightforward as switching to a different wifi network.

Remember that you can’t use every network on every device. A lot of older devices only work on 2.4 GHz networks. All Netgear routers will offer at least one channel of that type, so make sure that’s the one you’re using.

If you haven’t checked what kind of network you’re using, it’s easy to do on your computer.

Right-click the wifi symbol on your taskbar. Navigate to the active network and click Properties.

Scroll to the bottom of the window that opens and look for the Network Band listing. This tells you what kind of network it is.



Positioning Issues

If you’re trying to use devices far from your Netgear networking devices, the distance or physical barriers may be the problem.

Routers have difficulty delivering a signal when they’re too far away. Certain things like metal or stone walls can also make it more difficult for a wifi signal to be available. Many providers recommend keeping the router and modem out of a closet and in a central room near the devices accessing its signal.

Troubleshooting Netgear Mobile Routers

If you’re using a mobile router where you insert your SIM card and the Netgear router uses that to provide internet to the rest of your home, try these troubleshooting steps.

Pull the SIM Card

Pull and reinsert the SIM card if your router cannot deliver a signal but has been in the past. It might help the device reset and work again. You can also check the SIM card for signs of physical damage.

If you aren’t sure how to pull the SIM card, consult your manual.

Once you’re done, reconnect it to your other networking devices. Soft reset the system before testing to see whether it worked.

Contact Your Provider

If it still isn’t working, contact your wireless provider. The equipment only shares your signal with the rest of your house. When it isn’t working, the SIM card service might be the issue.