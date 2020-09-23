Apple revealed a set of new gadgets earlier last week. Among the launches was the new Apple Watch Series 6. The company also revealed a new pair of Watch straps – one Solo Loop and another Braided Solo Loop.

In the launch event, Apple shared that the straps are made up of stretchy unbroken materials and do not have any clasp or buckle in them.

Apple Watch Series 6 has two different band straps. The solo loop is crafted from soft, stretchable silicone rubber. Apple says that the band is ultra-comfortable, lightweight, and very easy to slip on and off. The braided solo loop is a textural, stretchable band. There are interwoven silicone threads in it, and it has over 16,000 recycled polyester yarn filaments.

Now, a report says that customers have to be extra careful while purchasing the new Apple Watch. The straps are not adjustable in the new watch. So, it’s essential to choose the right size before making a purchase. If you buy the wrong-sized band, you will have to return the watch as well as the band.

Apple is selling the watch in nine different sizes. Customers are supposed to pick the band that fits on their wrist snugly. The Apple Watch 6 bands are sized-to-fit without a clasp or a buckle.

So, how is one supposed to find the right size for the watch? Apple has given a printable guide with the new sizing system. Users can simply download a printable PDF here. Customers can print the page at 100% and cut out the watch’s outline and wrap it against their wrist. There is a scale on the printable offered, which lets customers determine the band size they need.

However, this measurement practice isn’t entirely foolproof. A few customers stuck between two sizes and are regretting their original choice.

Another alarming information is that Apple is running low on supplies. The customers forced to return the Apple Watch 6 or SE have to wait till November. Based on the model chosen, the customers will have to wait from late October to late November to get a new watch.

Customers have been raising their concerns about the watch bands online. There are several comments on Twitter and the MacRumors forums. The Apple Watch models that do not fit properly need to return in full. Apple’s online support staff has been adamant about not offering an alternative. Some customers have found a different-sized band in an Apple retail store. But, in-store try-on is currently unavailable due to the pandemic. So it might be a hassle to return the entire watch and band set for many customers.

If you are looking to make a purchase, it is best to go through the MacRumors forums. If you are looking to use the blood oxygen monitoring feature, you might want to go for a snug fit. From the discussions published so far, for those who want a snugger fit, the Braided Solo Loop is the choice. Many don’t have any problems with the Solo Loop either. But it is only a matter of preference.

In the meantime, for those who need to replace the ill-fitting bands, the only option now is to wait. Apple might eventually raise the stock and provided faster shipment.