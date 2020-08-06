Treyarch is working on a new Call of Duty game while Activision delivers the meaty Season 5.

Tencent and Activision-Blizzard addressed the rumors in its Q2 FY2020 earnings speech. They confirmed Treyarch is developing the next entry of the Call of Duty franchise.

Activision’s franchise is going strong

Call of Duty is giving us more to talk about, though. We already covered how the US Army is trying to recruit young gamers via their CoD Twitch USArmy team.

Now, the current CoD family is premiering the content-loaded Season 5. The update revolves around new multiplayer maps and game modes for Modern Warfare. Better yet, some of these add-ons are pouring into the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone.

These CoD titles are running hot. And just on Season 5’s release date, Activision confirmed the next entry of the series is in the workshop.

Call of Duty Black Ops – Cold War

There’s not much info about the next Call of Duty game just yet beyond rumors. One such tale is the title. Fans are saying the game’s name is “Call of Duty: Black Ops IV” or “Black Ops: Cold War.” Albeit we don’t know the name, it seems it’s going to be a continuation of the Black Ops series.

Treyarch and Raven are behind the wheels of the upcoming CoD title. It’s a bit unusual seeing Raven credited as a CoD co-developer. Raven Software was involved in previous entries of the franchise. They have been a support studio since the original Black Ops. In particular, they’ve helped build the multiplayer features.

Other stand-alone Raven games have been reliable shooters. Some examples include Singularity, Quake 4, and Wolfenstein.

Heavy multiplayer focus

Interestingly, the studio behind prior CoD’s multiplayer features is now commanding the wheel. See, part of the reason why we don’t know much about “Black Ops – Cold War” is the popular free-to-play Warzone.

Per Activision words, the studio is taking Warzone as an example to create the upcoming game. We don’t exactly know what that means. However, I can assume the next entry will feature some sort of free multiplayer features. Or maybe a free multiplayer version.

On top of that, the publisher Activision is going to interact with the CoD fanbase directly via Warzone spaces. They are seeking much feedback to build a better CoD.

For now, let’s see where the last Black Ops left us.

CoD: Black Ops III

Call of Duty: Black Ops III debuted in 2015 for current-gen consoles as the 12th of the CoD franchise. Its single-player campaign was set 40 years after Call of Duty: Black Ops II, in 2065.

It’s a dystopian futuristic shooter where science has radically changed the human species. More so, robotic technologies have created supersoldiers.

Black Ops III wasn’t well-received by critics or fans. Many considered it a lazy game with no intention of improving the franchise.

We don’t know where the third installment is taking the game. However, we do know its taking Warzone as an example. I think it’s fair to assume it’s going to be a present-day shooter.

Warzone is setting a precedent for the upcoming entry

Activision president Rob Kostch considers Warzone as the best platform to interact with their fans.

“I suspect you’ll be hearing more about this fairly soon.” – Rob Kostch, Activision President.

During Activision’s earnings call, Kostch explored what Warzone represents to the company. It’s a way for Activision to share franchise news and information with their community.

That makes us think Warzone players are going to receive the news first. The studio is taking their time to reveal the upcoming CoD, but Warzone players will get to see the info first.

If I’d had to guess, here’s how Activision will announce the new CoD entry. Days before the reveal trailer, there’s going to be an in-game event for Warzone players.

But this is just speculation. For now, the game doesn’t even have a title. Yet, Kostich said Activision is testing the campaign and the multiplayer models. The exec says it’s going well.

The success of CoD: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare keeps growing every day.

Part of their popularity is the free-to-play Warzone. It’s currently one of the most famous battle royale games around.

Activision shared some numbers on their earnings slideshow. Their current titles are making more money than ever.

For example, Warzone is growing quarter-over-quarter. Its earnings are about five times higher than any other CoD game during the same quarter last year. And that’s coming only from its microtransaction economy.

That’s why the company is choosing Warzone as its leading communication platform. It’s a direct link to broader Call of Duty fanbase.

The Season 5 Modern Warfare & Warzone Content Pack

Part of Warzone’s success is its free-to-play availability. And even though it’s free, the game keeps receiving tasty updates. We’re talking about the Season 5 expansion for both CoD: Modern Warfare and CoD: Warzone.

The premium shooter is getting four new multiplayer maps, a tasty Battle Pass system, two new weapons, and many extra goodies . Modern Warfare’s free-to-play littler brother is also getting some new action with the Season 5 update.

Here’s the official Modern Warfare & Warzone official Season 5 trailer:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 Overview

If you own the full Modern Warfare version, you only need to update the game to get Season 5. The add-on brings four new multiplayer maps. There’s a new bigger-than-ever Ground War camp, two 6v6 new maps, plus a Gunfight map made for frenetic gunplay. The content pack is also introducing new game modes into Modern Warfare.

Then, the new Battle Pass System can deliver two new weapons plus other goodies. New stuff includes stickers, emblems, calling cards, skins, a Compass, CoD points, and more.

Lastly, the Battle PAss unlocks a new operator immediately. The operator is the tactical Tier 0 Lerch (Shadow Company).

There are other updates I’m not detailing further, like for example a bunch of quality of life upgrades. Nevertheless, you can read everything on Activision’s blog.

CoD: Modern Warfare is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs.

Download CoD: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Overview

Here’s how the Season 5 translates into the Battle Royale. Developer Infinity Ward has coupled this update as an expansion for the Warzone map.

First, the Stadium opens its doors, and its interior is colossal. It brings new drop tactics as some players would enter the Stadium through the roof. Others, though, must conquer the place from the bottom.

The Train Station is also opening its doors. The Verdansk station is the largest-scale indoor location in the game.

is also opening its doors. The Verdansk station is the largest-scale indoor location in the game. Notably, you can capture the moving Freight Train as your operation base. The train goes through the main road around the southwestern section of Verdansk. It rolls in a loop and can be a source of protection, as well as an epicenter of explosive fights. You could even guard the train with heavy weapons and vehicles.

as your operation base. The train goes through the main road around the southwestern section of Verdansk. It rolls in a loop and can be a source of protection, as well as an epicenter of explosive fights. You could even guard the train with heavy weapons and vehicles. Warzone is adding Exterior Ascenders all over Verdansk. You’ll find them on the exterior of taller buildings. They are going to be very useful to knife those annoying camper snipers.

You could also buy the Battle Pass to unlock a new operator, new weapons, and more.

On top of that, Warzone players are getting a new Mini-Royale game mode plus a couple of quality of life upgrades. You can read more on Activision’s blog.

Lastly, Warzone players are getting temporary free access to Modern Warfare multiplayer. The period goes from Friday, August 7 to Wednesday 12 (10:00 AM Pacific Time).

Free Modern Warfare Multiplayer Access: August 7 (10 AM PT) – Wednesday 12 (10 AM PT)

CoD: Warzone is free-to-play for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. It allows players to play the gigantic Verdanks arena from its premium brother, CoD: Modern Warfare.

Download CoD: Warzone