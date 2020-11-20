Fans were both angry and mad when CD Projekt Red announced yet another delay for their upcoming RPG. Rest assured that everything is on its way, though. A new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer makes the game look better than ever.

Via YouTube, the company keeps releasing more info and game clips through their Night City Wire weekly show. Everything is becoming clearer now.

In particular, we’ve got gameplay trailers showcasing the game on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X.

More importantly, we saw the “Jhonny Silverhand” official trailer. It hints at Keanu Reeve’s character’s role. A heads up: he’s the character that drives the plot, no matter which decisions you take.

Lastly, there’s another Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer better explaining the plot.

I’m excited by the new info, but I must admit I would have loved to see it unfold for the first time as I play. So far, though, it seems the game will live up to its expectations.

Take a look at the massive work they’ve done with Keanu Reeves:

CD Projekt Red’s upcoming RPG is a common subject on our site. That’s not surprising given the overreaching scope of the game.

Cyberpunk 3077 gameplay trailer – Xbox One X vs. Xbox Series S

Night City Wire Episode 5 showcased a gameplay trailer running on the Xbox Series X and the Xbox One X -back to back.

Due to YouTube’s video compression, it’s hard to tell any difference at all.

I invite you to see it for yourself. I think the game is looking great on both consoles. There’s even a significant amount of reflections for both devices. As it’s typical for the company, Red is taking great steps to fully optimize the game for all platforms.

Still, I can tell the Series X footage is more smooth. Probably, it will run at 60fps, whereas the Xbox One X showcases about 40fps.

However, that brings the question of how will Cyberpunk 2077 look like on the Xbox One S? It’s the weakest console of the last generation -excluding the Nintendo Switch.

I bet the delay is partly because of the Xbox One version’s performance.

Moreover, there’s no word on the Xbox Series S yet. Microsoft’s promise of a budget, new-gen 1080p gaming machine has yet to prove itself on new titles.

Notably, there’s no gameplay running on the PlayStation 5 or the PlayStation 4 either.

That said, the video doesn’t spoil anything:

Who is Jhonny Silverhand?

Spoilers Ahead:

“It’s Johnny. Johnny Silverhand. “

It looks like Keanu Reeve’s character has a major role in the game. In a way, Jhonny Silverhand will be with you during your whole journey.

Jhonny Silverhand is dead, though, so what you see is a digital representation of his soul.

He’s also your reluctant partner. The plot¿s circumstances will put Jhonny’s digital self and your character together.

Also, it seems like we’re going to choose between working with him or otherwise. While the main character and Jhonny share similar interests, the former rockstar’s digital self is trying to take your body for his own.

As for the “similar interests,” you’re both out against those evil suits and corporations.

CD Projekt Red revealed Cyberpunk 2077’s full plot

Spoilers Ahead:

Night City is one of the last remaining megacities on the planet. Years before the game starts, a nuclear war devastated most human civilization, and what you see is the best that’s left.

Outside of Night City, ravaging outlaws roam through barren wastelands. Only the strong, the meanest, and the merciless survive.

In-between the neon lights and the concrete, it’s no better, though. Night City is home to criminal gangs, corrupt politicians, religious cults, and mega-corporations rising above the traditional government.

You, as a mercenary, take advantage of cyber-enhancements to complete increasingly dangerous tasks. You are a “Cyberpunk,” and your fame takes you to the most profitable job available.

Soon, you get your hands on a chip believed to hold the secret to eternal life. But “eternal life” is not what you’d expect. Instead, the chip holds the digital version of Jhonny Silverhand’s soul.

Once you take hold of the chip, you discover that the only way to keep the chip alive is by implanting it on your head.

That’s how Silverhand becomes your reluctant partner, an uninvited guest of your consciousness. He has his own agenda, though, and so he aims to convince you to seek revenge on the ones who “immortalized” his soul.

You, on the other hand, must survive from the corporations looking to retrieve their property. At the same time, rivaling gangs and enterprises will hunt you down for the chip.

What will you do? Your decisions will shape the destiny of Night Cty.

“In this world, consumed by neverending conflict, sometimes only an outsider will get the job done. And that’s you.”

In Summary

I’m surprised by Cyberpunk 2077’s gameplay trailers. First, because Red continues showcasing the massive scope of the game.

Secondly, every footage is new and different from the last. That includes new scenes, characters, music, and gorgeous visuals.

Third, because CD Projekt Red is also creating original music for the game. Jhonny Silverhand’s former band brings you, for example:

The one thing I don’t like is that we’re going into the game with too much prior info, too much initial hype. I hope there are still enough plot-points and plot-twists to surprise us.

For once, I also hope CD Projekt Red stops posting so many Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailers. We’ve seen enough; let’s wait for the game patiently, please.

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming out on December 12 for all platforms. It will reach Google Stadia on release day as well.

If you’re wondering what it takes to play Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, here are the system specs.