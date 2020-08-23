Despite multiple changes in design and layout, the classic blue and white with blue navigation banner have always been a staple for Facebook. But come this September, we will have to say goodbye to the “classic mode” permanently and irreversibly.

The new Facebook was made available for all last year. It now appears as the default version. However, users can currently switch back to the traditional layout. Facebook has announced that after a month, the option will not be available, and Classic Mode will end forever.

Classic Mode: The beginning Of The End

Facebook’s new UI was initially available only to a small group of people in the beginning. By last year in May, however, it was made available for everyone and through all platforms, including Android/Ios and windows.

The new version has now been available as the default mode for many streaming devices. However, Facebook did keep the option for switching back to the classic layout. If you aren’t aware, here’s how you can go back to the traditional mode:

Click on the small white inverted triangle at the top right corner on Facebook.

Click on the ‘switch back to the classic’ option.

A pop-up should appear, requesting your feedback. You can continue with the response and press submit, or choose the ‘Skip For Now’ button.

Now, you should have access to the classic mode.

You can follow the same process for switching to the new Facebook from the classic version as well.

There are two reasons why Facebook gave its users the option. First, it probably wanted the transition to be smooth. Second, the reception that the dark mode got from the audience wasn’t the best. However, one reason behind that is also because people were too used to the old version. New changes are likely to cause some resistance. Remember, Instagram’s major makeover a few years back? Now, we barely remember how it used to be.

But whether you love it or hate it, Facebook will permanently switch to the new layout this September. Facebook hasn’t announced the official date, but it has been pretty loud and clear regarding the time. You can, however, give your feedback regarding the change. When you choose the going back to the traditional mode option, a pop up will automatically appear.

The New Facebook: What’s In-Store?

One of the most significant changes that the new look brings is the removal of the top blue navigation banner. Well-spaced buttons for search, home, watch, marketplace, groups and gaming pages, profile, create, Messenger, notifications, and drop-down menu options replace the traditional banner. It seems more streamlined, and the loading time is much faster. The abundance of white space gives it a much cleaner look and feel. Further, the enlarged icons and texts should also help with the ease of use.

A clear focus that Facebook is trying to make is its new features. The watch and gaming sections haven’t gained much traction since its inclusion. They get more prominence in the new look, and users will probably get pulled in. It has also been stressing on Facebook groups and has recently added a chat room feature to it too. According to Facebook, the desktop and mobile version will not have many differences to them.

The dark mode is another highlight of the new update. It’s quite a refreshing change to the standard color scheme. However, there are many benefits associated with the palette change. White text on a dark background is said to be much easier to read. Further, many researchers point out that cutting down on blue light helps you sleep better. The black also reduces glare when using after dark.

Additionally, some studies also claim that the dark mode can help with battery drain. The black pixels use significantly less energy than their brighter alternative, thus reducing battery consumption. This claim is, however, not proven.

Making The Switch

So we did on-the-ground research, spending months talking to people about how we could make the web experience better for them. Now we’re excited to deliver the new site, a great new foundation for the next decades of Facebook.com.

This is what Facebook has to say about its transformation. Whether their research pays off well is a question to be answered by time.

The new Facebook definitely feels a little out of place for now, but the ease in navigation is obvious. It’s just a matter of time before we get used to it. With the loading time quicker and page-to-page transition smoother, there isn’t much to lose as well, after all.

What do you think of the new layout? What do you appreciate, and what could Facebook probably do better without? Let us know in the comment section below. Stay tuned for more updates!