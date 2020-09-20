New update for Gmail on Android coming your way. The change is not central but very useful. The feature is already much loved in Gmail on the web.

While typing the body of the email, you add “+ or @.” The step will show the list of your contacts. One can choose from the list. After the choice, the Gmail on the web changes the same contact as the receiver. And the name also transforms into a ‘mailto’ hyperlink.

According to 9to5Google, the feature will work the same in Gmail for Android. They have reported that Google has already started making the feature available. All the android users should get the feature in the coming weeks.

How Does Feature Work?

When composing an email for android, start typing the first name of your contact. The dropdown menu will show the name of people with the same alphabet. You choose one and type the email.

The feature will relieve you of the hassle of typing the name on the receiver box. You can delete the “+ or @” symbol to remove the recipient of the email.

The new update is minute but very useful. You will feel the difference if you write emails all day.