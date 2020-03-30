Apple might not get to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference due to coronavirus outbreak. But it’s a known fact that the WWDC is going digital along with many other annual events. And we also know that Apple is releasing the new software, iOS 14 and watchOS 7.

Over the months, there have been plenty of rumors surrounding the new software and its features and improvements. And this new leak amid the release makes us happy and hopeful.

Apple’s New Feature Leaks

In February, Apple updated iOS 13 to 13.4, and we got to witness features like a new Mail toolbar and new emoji stickers. But the iOS 13.4 public beta had one notable addition, the CarKey API. However, the CarKey feature was nowhere to be seen.

But the new leaked images show that there is a possibility of getting the CarKey function in iOS 14.

On 24 March, @DongleBookPro shared a tweet that shows the CarKey feature up and running.

Ready to take the i8 for a spin @MaxWinebach? pic.twitter.com/bmKqY71BEd — Dongle (@DongleBookPro) March 23, 2020

However, the critical thing to notice in the screenshot is the 5G sign at the top-right corner. We all know Apple is on its way to release 5G iPhones soon enough. But it’s not yet available. And it is sure to make the screenshots fishy.

Is the CarKey Feature Coming?

However, if the CarKey feature does show up in iOS 14 and watchOS 7, it’s going to make people with cars’ life much more comfortable.

The feature will let you lock, unlock, and start your vehicles with only your iPhone or Apple Watch. But the feature doesn’t limit to just that.

The CarKey function allows three different Accesses to your vehicle. There is Trunk Access that unlocks just the trunk of the car. The second is Access Only, which only locks or unlocks the vehicle. And finally, there is Access and Drive, which lets to close/unlock the car and drive it as well.

Another essential function is the Express Mode that allows the feature to work without having to authenticate every single time. You can easily invite, add, and remove other users permanently as well.