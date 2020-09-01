Some leaked photos of the rumored 10.8 inch iPad have surfaced on the internet. 91Mobiles also speculates some details along with the leaked images.

Speculators are assuming for this to be the successor of the current iPad. The new iPad has been in the talks for a while. And the official notice from Apple should be here in a month or so.

The leaked schematics of the new iPad share several design elements with iPad Pro. There are slimmer bezels, a smart connector, and a bigger screen-to-body ratio. The 8th-generation iPad seems to have a USB-C port and dual speakers. There are magnetic connectors in the back to support accessories like Apple Magic Keyboard.

Apart from that, 91Mobiles claims that the device will feature a Face-ID sensor. This argument is very questionable in the budget of $329 on an Apple device.

The company is preparing for a hardware refresh. But, a Face-ID seems unlikely because even the higher-priced iPad Air 4 only has a Touch ID feature. For a budget-centric option, a Touch ID on the power button is more likely.

However, these are only speculations. We can only wait for Apple to say something official and clear all rumors! The device is expected to release in early September.