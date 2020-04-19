Apple might not get to host massive events for products launch this year, but it has decided to go online for its annual WWDC. And despite the delay, we also know that iPhone 12 is well on its way. To date, we know that the new flagship iPhones will have 5G. And there is a high possibility that the edges are square. But new leaks suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro Max would resemble a blend of iPhone 5 and iPad Pro.

Leaked CAD Renders Shows the Design of iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple usually releases new products in Autumn, so we do have plenty of time to get our hands on the new iPhone 12. But the newly leaked CAD render gives us an idea of what to expect.

The company changed the game by adopting a completely new design for iPhone X. And iPhone 11 saw the triple camera as the latest trend. But with iPhone 12, Apple has set out to be more futuristic.

According to the leaked design, which is about 70% finished, we get to see that there are some remarkable changes in the way the new iPhone looks.

What Would iPhone 12 Pro Max Look Like?

The body of the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be slightly wider and taller than what we have with iPhone 11 Pro Max. And the display will have notably thinner bezels.

The most significant change, however, might be the notch, if the rumors are true. Currently, the notch of the iPhones is a bit wider. But this time around, Apple might opt a smaller notch. It would then allow for a bigger display than what we have now.

The rendered image also shows the rear camera setup. It will have an upgraded triple camera similar to that of its predecessor. But it also includes a fourth spot comprising of Apple’s game-changing LiDar sensor.

The LiDar Scanner, that’s also included in the latest iPad Pro, lets you “measure the distance to surrounding objects that is up to 5 meters away.”

To house all these features, Apple would give the iPhone 12 Pro Max a square shape than the previous designs. And the speaker grille will also have a different look with a 10%-15% increase in loudness.