We are waiting for Intel to drop its latest 11th generation mobile processor. Two new leaks from reputable leakers show the upcoming Tiger Lake-H family. We are getting three new eight-core models and two six-core processors for the portable section.

Intel set to drop new 8-core and 6-core SKU for its upcoming Tiger Lake CPU.

It seems Intel is ready to take on the upcoming Ryzen 5000 mobile processors. New twitter leaks from @9550pro and @OneRaichu published slide of the upcoming Tiger Lake CPUs. The slide shows the upcoming Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 Tiger Lake processors. It gives a lot of insight into the upcoming processors, and the new processors have got quite a buff.

The Core i9 11980HK is the flagship processor, the successor to the older Core i9 10980HK. The Core i9 ships with 8 cores and 16 threads with a configured 65W TDP. The processor is clocked at 2.0 GHz and boosts up to 3.30 GHz when configured at 65W. It has 24 MB of L3 cache and Intel’s latest Xe GPUs.

The Turbo Boost Max 3.0 Technology adds more performance to the table. It is boosting two of the core to 5.0 GHz. The processor retains a 4.50 GHz all-core boost.

The Core i9 11900H is the locked version of the Core i9 series with the same 8-core configuration. The lower part has a 45W TDP with a base clock of 2.50 GHz. The processor boosts up to 4.40 GHz. The Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology pushes the processor to reach up to 4.90 GHz.

The Core i7 is the third 8-core processor with a base clock of 2.40 GHz. and boosts up to 4.20 GHz. The Turbo Boost Max is only for the Core i9 series. We don’t see any boost technology for the other processors.

Intel is releasing two Hexa-core processors for the Core i5 family. The Core i5 – 11260H and Core i5 11400H are the two Core i5 processors in the Tiger Lake family. The Core i5 11260H has 2.60 GHz, whereas the Core i5 11400H has a base clock of 2.70 GHz. The processor boosts up to 4.0 GHz and 4.1 GHz, respectively.

The Core i7 and Core i5 have 35W TDP. The slide does look legitimate; we still are unsure that the information given isn’t up to date. Yes, they have the latest new architecture based on the 10nm process node. We are getting the awaited Xe GPU, but we still await confirmation from Intel. Intel looks to launch the Tiger Lake processors in Q2 of 2021.