There’s only a week until the PlayStation 5 launches. With that in mind, Sony has released a few PS5 demo videos.

The goal is showcasing the consoles before the launch days. These clips give fans a better look at the PlayStation UI and features. Moreover, they reveal some handy characteristics in the settings of the console.

Let’s dig into the PS5 demo clips from Sony and see what we can learn about the next-gen console.

Sony already showed a detailed look at the new interface they built for the PS5. Their prior 11-minute video reveals new features like activity cards, news cards, and quick resume options.

The PS5 demo showcases a new way to sing-in

One of the videos shows a new formula to create a PlayStation account.

The console is presenting two in-built ways to sign in. One of the two is a new trick.

The first option is the standard one. You’d have to sing-in with your ID and password, as usual. That’s a tedious process: typing your credentials with your controller is a hassle.

There’s a second option, though. Sony will let you sign in by scanning a QR code through the PlayStation app. That means you’d need to download and log into the companion mobile app for iOS and Android.

You can carry over all of your PlayStation games, trophies, friends, videos, and music by logging into your account. The PlayStation 5 will run your old games, just as long as they are retro-compatible.

That said, the following PS5 demo guides you through your first boot-up of the console. As it is, the console makes it pretty easy to connect to your home network and log into your account.

There’s also a tutorial showing you how to change your online ID, although “fees may apply,” whatever that means!

You can skip the process altogether and play offline without using the PlayStation services.

How to set-up a PlayStation account?

However, you would still need to create your account on Sony’s webpage, if anything.

That’s a process I dread: you’d need to fill a bunch of boxes with personal information, including your phone number and address.

In particular, Sony will confirm your account by sending you a text message. There’s a problem, though: Sony doesn’t support all countries in the world. Some Asian, African, and Latin American countries are not part of the club.

You could also create your Sony account on your PlayStation, which skips the need for text message confirmation.

If you’re on an unsupported PlayStation country, you need to install a VPS on the console. You’d then have to set the VPS network to another country, like the USA, and proceed with the registration.

If you’re a PlayStation newcomer, check the video down below. It details how to create a PlayStation Network account with the console.

PlayStation 5 settings menu

The second video shows various system settings you can tweak. That means moving around the console’s new features, including 3D audio, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback.

ControllerYou can adjust the controller’s haptic feedback and the adaptive trigger sensitivity. It modifies the strength and recurrence of the DualSense’s reactions.

Here’s a first-impression video of the DualSense controller:

3D audio

Additionally, there’s an audio settings menu. Because the console carries a 3D audio engine, it also offers various options to enjoy the surround sound.

In particular, users can pick from five 3D audio “profiles.” Each one may work differently on your headsets or speakers, so you may choose what works best for you.

Remember to pick a 3D-audio compatible speaker/headset. If that the case, you can turn on the 3D audio option; otherwise, you’d want to turn it off.

The audio settings menu also gives you options to adjust your microphone and your overall output.

Power-savingAdditionally, there’re three power saving options, one being the custom options. These options some PS5 activities.

For example, the “Recommended mode” allows the PlayStation 5 to update whenever possible or charge controllers when it’s resting. The recommended setting also allows you to turn the console on and off with your Remote Play app.

Game options

There’s a “Game Presets” menu, giving you general options across all of your games like overall game difficulty.

Moreover, you select between performance mode, which boosts frames per second while holding back resolution; or resolution mode, which goes the other way.

The Game Presets setting is not on the PS5 demo video, but I thought it was worth noting.

Transferring PS4 data to PS5

The third and last video shows users how to transfer their data from the PS4 to the PS5. As I said earlier, the first step is logging onto the PlayStation account you’re using on your PS4.

But that’s not the highlight of the video. The biggest thing is how you can play your PS5 while transferring data across consoles. Similarly, you can play while the console updates games and apps in the background.

That means you don’t have to stare desperately at the transfer screen while the data comes to the newer device.

Also, Sony recommends storing PS4 games on an external HDD drive or USB. You should keep the PS5’s SDD for your next-gen games: after the OS, the storage comes down from 812GB to around 600GB.

Keep in mind that you can play older games from a USB or an HDD external drive, but not PS5 games. You can still store PS5 games on these devices and then transfer the titles onto the internal SDD.

How?

You’d need your PS4 and your PS5 on the same network and running on the latest firmware update.

You can then connect both consoles with an ethernet cable, so the PS5 prompts an automatic process. Soon, the PS5 begins transferring your games, apps, videos, photos, music, and the rest of your files.

Because the PS5 has a comprehensive retro-compatibility feature, you can also insert the PS4 game disc on the new console. The PS5 would then install the game.

You could also re-download any PS4 games you’ve bought in the store.

Transferring your saved game files

There’re three ways to transfer your saved game files. The first two ways work through a PlayStation Plus account, which gives you access to the Data Transfer feature or the Cloud.

The third way is merely moving the saved game folders onto a USB drive and then passing the information to the PS5.

However, you have to use the same account on both consoles for either process to work.

A quick word on supplies

As we’ve seen from recent tech launches -like Nvidia’s 30 series GPUs- availability is a problem during the pandemic. Is there’s something Covid-19 has shown us, is that we never stop buying new stuff.

That said, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series stocks are not going to be better. Big retailers are already explaining they will only sell the consoles online. As they are not “essential items,” we don’t expect any store to place an Xbox Series or PS5 on the shelves in lockdown countries.