Google is about to release its newer Pixel 6 mobile device. Each year we are presented with a rendered image of the upcoming Pixel device. This year has been the same with the leaks, but Google might have changed many things on the upcoming Pixel 6. The newer Pixel device seems to be following the smartphone trend to catch up with its competitors.

Google Pixel 6 rendered image shows a dual-camera setup with an unusual design.

Google has a history of staying true to its design. The Pixel devices all retain the same design, which people call it playing it safe. All the older Pixel devices have from the Pixel to the Pixel 5 using the same old design with significant changes in the display. The new Google Pixel 6 leaks show that the company is finally bringing something new to its smartphone lineup.

The newer rendered images hint that Google plans to release two new devices for its Pixel 6 lineup. The Pixel 6 comes in two variants, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both of the Pixel 6 devices come with a new back design. The back of the Pixel 6 comes with a large bump on the back housing the camera unit.

The Pixel 6 comes with a dual-camera setup boasting a standard wide sensor and an ultrawide. The Pixel 6 Pro comes with a triple camera setup with a supposedly telephoto sensor. But the telephoto sensor will not have more than 3x optical magnification.

The front display has a punch-hole camera like most Samsung phones. The Pixel 6 is also reported to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Pixel device has finally left its previous design adopting a fresh and modern look.

There is no specification about the device yet, but Google might implement its first ‘GS101’ Whitechapel SoC. The rendered image also shows an implication of a Pixel watch device. We have to wait for the announcement for the Pixel 6 and Pixel watch.