Intel has been sticking with its 14nm process node for a long time. It has been almost a decade where Intel has released processor-based on the same 14nm process node. We have been giving new refreshes and revamped architecture. Recent reports regarding Intel reveals the company is finally sourcing its other non-CPU to TSMC.

Intel builds the Next-Gen lower-end CPUs to be produced on TSMC’s 5nm processor node.

Intel is finally stepping back on its foundry and looking ahead to utilize TSMC’s latest 5nm and 3nm process node. The company isn’t fully ready to move ahead with TSMC as the Alder Lake processor is looming for release later on this year. The reports come from the TrendForce, who found as per their investigation. Intel is kicking up the notch releasing the Core i3 processor on the 5nm node in 2H of 2021.

Alder Lake is the next in line Intel processor based on the latest 10nm process node. Even though it is a breakthrough from Intel, but it comes at a low yield rate. Previously Intel stated that the 10nm isn’t perfect and needs much time to mature.

Intel is looking ahead to move the manufacturing process to the TSMC’s latest 5nm and 3nm process node. The lower-end Core i3 will be the first processor to be produced with the TSMC’s banner. The Core i3 processor might not get a hard launch even though they will be mass produce under the TSMC’s banner.

The higher-end Core i7, Core i9, and Core i5 processor will shift to TSMC’s 3nm process node. The success or the fail of the Alder Lake processor doesn’t determine the shift. The shift to the 3nm processor doesn’t determine the fate of the mobility segment. As for now, Intel is only looking to shift the desktop parts to other foundries. But come time and production capability, Intel might utilize the help of the TSMC to mass-produce the mobility lineup.