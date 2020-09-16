ROCCAT unveiled a new set of PC gaming headsets. The new line of PC gaming headsets is labeled the Elo Series. There are three headsets in the series: Elo X Stereo, Elo 7.1 USB, and Elo 7.1 Air.

The German-based company does not release new products too often. But whenever they release new products, it is always something to look out for. For the past 12 years, the brand has been in a big part of the industry. A lot of their products are known for their high quality and good prices. Their mice, keyboards, headsets, and accessories are well known in the gaming community.

The new releases are the first headsets by ROCCAT since Turtle Beach acquired the company. Back in March 2019, Turtle Beach acquired the German PC peripheral brand. Turtle Beach headsets have a fantastic sound quality, and ROCCAT is well known for its design. The recent product launch feels like the perfect collaboration for both companies.

Let’s take a brief look at all three headsets in the Elo series.

Elo X Stereo Cross-Platform Gaming Headset

This version is designed for stereo enthusiasts and multiplatform gamers. The Elo X Stereo delivers supreme sound powered by precision-tuned 50mm drivers. It has a 3.5mm port that extends its cross-platform compatibility. For premium comfort, there are memory foam cushions. The self-adjusting metal headband gives a unique, weightless fit. It has class-leading Turtle Beach audio technologies: the high-sensitivity, high-performance TruSpeak™ microphone, and patented ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly comfort. The Elo X Stereo also comes with a PC audio splitter. It feels like a feature-packed premium product with an attractive price of $49.99.

Elo 7.1 USB Surround Sound Gaming Headset

The Elo 7.1 USB offers exceptional, immersive 7.1 channel surround sound. Its precision-tuned 50mm drivers power it. It also boasts Turtle Beach audio innovations: high-sensitivity, high-performance TruSpeak™ microphone. It has Variable Mic Monitoring that avoids shouting, and ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly ear cushions. This headset also has memory foam cushioning and a self-adjusting metal headband. The Elo 7.1 USB also works with ROCCAT’s AIMO lighting system and offers vivid color customizations. The Elo 7.1 USB will be available for a competitive MSRP of $69.99.

Elo 7.1 Air Wireless Surround Sound RGB Gaming Headset

The Elo 7.1 Air is the top-end wireless model of the series. It offers exceptional, immersive 7.1 channel surround sound via powerful 50 mm drivers. Also, it has Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting. This is a competitive advantage for this headset.

The Elo 7.1 Air uses ROCCAT’s Stellar Wireless technology for a dependable wireless connection. This is sometimes faster than a wired connection. The battery serves, for average, 24-hours of use. The Elo 7.1 Air is also a new addition to ROCCAT’s AIMO product portfolio and will be available for an MSRP of £89.99.

The three headphones in the Elo series are now available for pre-order.