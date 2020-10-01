SteelSeries announced new oversized mousepads. And they are huge. It has been a while since we started seeing large-sized mousepads. But these new QcK mousepads by SteelSeries are huge.

The new SteelSeries mousepads are of the QcK and QcK Prism line. And they come in three different sizes. The smallest is the QcK 3XL that comes in 48 x 24 inches. The largest is the QcK 5XL mousepad that measures 63 x 31.5 inches. And that is honestly huge – spans up to 5.25 feet from side-to-side. We can confidently say that it can easily engulf even the largest computer desks.

Giant mousepads provide enough room for comfortable gaming. And a mousepad as large as this would easily accommodate your keyboard and your mouse. This might even make your desk setup look neater.

All the new mousepads have a soft high thread-count surface design. This actually supports mice with optical or laser sensors. There is a rubber coating on the mousepads that prevents them from sliding off the tables.

The QcK Prism 3XL costs $99.99; the QcK Prism 4XL comes at $119.99. And QcK Prism 5XL is available for $149.99. You can catch more details here.