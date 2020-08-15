Microsoft has released a new update to Windows 10. Consumers will have to wait for the update before they get to experience the Windows 10 preview Build 20190. The update is available only to “Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.”

In a Windows blog post, Microsoft highlights what users can expect from Build 20190. While there are updates for developers, the user-oriented updates come in the form of a “new post-update experience” and “improved graphics settings experience.”

Before we get into the details, let’s get a quick look into the new features.

The post-update experience comes in the form of a new app that lists new features of the impending or installed update.

The improved graphics settings experience adds more graphics card controls in Windows settings.

New “Tips app”

Are you one of the one billion Windows 10 users who have no idea what the latest features are when your device goes through a Windows update? First of all, you are not alone. More importantly, you won’t have to go through that again.

The Build 20190 brings a new ‘Tip app.’ The app’s primary function is to highlight what new features or bug fixes are coming to your device through Windows updates. This functionality is similar to the Tips app found on iOS devices.

In the blog, Microsoft’s Brandon LeBlanc, Senior Program Manager at Windows Insider Program, lets us know why the Tips app came to be.

“We know that it doesn’t always feel clear what changed with a major update, or even how you can learn about and try out new features and improvements. This means that updates can feel time consuming without real benefit to you, and we want to change that. We’re introducing a new first run experience via the Tips app that highlights the most exciting changes on your PC after a major Windows 10 feature update is installed,” he says.

Insiders in the US, UK, Australia, India, and Canada can choose to experience this new feature by checking the “Show me the Windows welcome experience” checkbox in Settings > System > Notifications & actions.

New GPU controls in Graphics Settings

The Build 20190 also brings with it the ability for users to choose their default high-performance GPU. This update will come handy for those users with multiple GPUs in their system.

Microsoft themselves specify that this is not a new feature but a significant change in the Graphics Settings. The changes are courtesy of customer feedback, as mentioned in the blog post.

The improvement will allow users to,

Specify a default high-performance GPU. Higher demand tasks like gaming will use the high-performance GPU. In principle, lower demanding tasks like web browsing will use the more efficient GPU to save power.

Pick a specific GPU for certain or each application. This option will allow particular applications to utilize the best GPU. By routing the processes to the power-saving GPU users can free up the high-performance GPU too.

Insiders can choose the default GPU or select GPU per application by going to Settings > System > Display > Graphics settings or Settings > Gaming > Graphics settings.

In conclusion, Windows 10 preview Build 20190 brings smaller but noteworthy updates to users. The Tips app will finally list new features coming with the update, bypassing to need to search for them online. The new graphics setting will increase the performance of GPU heavy apps, tasks, and processes.

The last May 2020 Update (version 2004) brought significant changes to Windows 10. For one, the update replaced the Microsoft Edge Legacy with the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser.