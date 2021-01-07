CES 2021 is near, and AMD has prepped all its AMD Cezanne Ryzen 5000H APU. But insider reports that AMD has more Ryzen 5000H APU. Plus, AMD is releasing the Ryzen 7 5700G CPU with full Vega graphics integration.

New AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX and Ryzen 7 5700G emgres with based on the Zen 3 architecture.

AMD is cooking more of the Zen 3 based processor for the mobile and the desktop market. The company looks to expand the Ryzen 5000H APU lineup with the latest Ryzen 9 5980HX processor. The Ryzen 7 5700G looks to offer the same Zen 3 performance on the desktop front with the Vega iGPU.

Twitter User Komachi spotted the APUs listing with minimal information. The Ryzen 9 5980HX processor looks to be a higher-powered processor with a faster clock speed or a higher core count. As for now, it seems the Ryzen 9 5980HX comes with an increased core count beating the competition with better multi-threaded performance. A direct adaption from the desktop version.

Finally, we are seeing the Ryzen APU based on the Zen 3 processor. The Ryzen 7 5700G looks like the higher-end APU. AMD has released on 4 core and 4 thread APU for now. But the Ryzen 7 5700G is going to the higher-end APU option with the reliable Vega iGPU. The processor is most likely to have 8 cores and 12 threads like its non-G counterpart.

There is no information about the Ryzen Desktop APU. The rumor with a Zen 3 Desktop APU finally has taken traction with the latest leak. AMD looks to release the Ryzen 5000H Cezanne processor this event in CES 2021. The Cezanne APU features Zen 3 core with significant IPC uplift and single-core performance. As for the Ryzen 5000G APU, there isn’t much of the news. It seems AMD looks to release both 4000G and 5000G processors, expected to be limited to only OEMs. The company doesn’t look to release the Desktop APU virtually in the CES 2021 event.