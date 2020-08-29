Gaming laptops can be quite pricey, especially the ones with high-quality features. The NEXOC GH5 51 5IG comes at an affordable price for the gamers on a budget, without having to compromise on quality. Starting at 850 Euros (~$1,009), the Nexoc GH5 515IG boasts a Core i5-10300H quad-core processor and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics core for good computing power.

The Nexoc GH5 515IG

Overview

The action loaded laptop adapts well with games, movies, or complex programs. As an entry-level gamer, this is an ideal choice. The narrow border notebook with its 15.6 inches (39,62 cm) FHD display and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 offers decent quality and many features.

The NVIDIA graphics card, coupled with the Comet Lake H 45W and secure Intel processor, ensures smooth performance. It also offers multiple storage options. With the laptop, you can be equipped for a variety of gameplay, entertainment, and multimedia.

The design is simple. However, the maximum brightness might not be sufficient. There might also be noise issues with constant use.

Specs Processor: Comet Lake-H, Intel Core i5-10300H 4 x 2.5 – 4.5 GHz

Graphics adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile – 4096 MB

Core: 1380 MHz

Memory: 1500 MHz, GDDR6, 128-bit interface

Memory: 16384 MB, DDR4 3200, dual-channel mode, dual occupied memory slots

Display: 15.6 inch 16:9, 1920 x 1080 pixel 141 PPI, LG Philips LP156WFC-SPD1, IPS, glossy: no, 60 Hz

Mainboard: Intel HM470

Storage: Samsung SSD 860 Evo 512GB, 512 GB , 2x M.2 (1x NVMe/SATA, 1x NVMe), 1x 2.5-inch

Weight: 2.074 kg

Power Supply: 410 g Source: NotebookCheck

The Design

The Nexon laptop comes with a simplistic design in a black plastic casing. However, during use, the back-light illuminates it. The surface is mostly smooth, except the palm rest, which is supposed to emulate a metallic feel. The lid also feels sturdy and can open up at large radii. Another traditional yet exciting feature of this new gaming device is the removable battery.



The Processor CPU: Intel Core i5-10300H Comet Lake H.

TDP max: 45 watts

CPU cores: 4th

Threads mas: 8th

Processor clock: 2.50 GHz

Turbo cycle: 4.50 GHz

The Core i5-10300H quad-core processor (Comet Lake) provides decently powerful performance, standing at a TDP of 45 watts. The clock speed of 2.5 GHz can be increased up to 4.5 GHz with a single core. The CPU and GPU can work at high rates for prolonged periods. They work well for most areas of application.

The Display Screen technology: IPS display

Housing Material: Plastic

Resolution: Full HD, 1920×1080 (FHD) Wide View Angle

Surface: Non-Glare

Display Type: LED

Image Format: 16:9

The 15.6-inch matte display has a native resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The maximum brightness (253.6 cd/m²) is not high enough to work well outdoors in bright light, but it has a decent color reproduction. The Full HD IPS display offers stable viewing angles as well.

The Storage

The system drive provides 500 GB of storage space. However, it can be configured personally within the Nexoc online shop. An added plus is that users do not have to settle for a single storage option. The laptop comes with two M.2 slots (1x NVMe/SATA, 1x NVMe). It supports 2230, 2242, and 2280 formats. This is exclusive of the 2.5-inch storage drive inside the drive as well.

Battery Life Power Supply / Output: 120 watts, output 19.5V 6.15A

Battery: Li-Ion 4 cells 41Wh (changeable)

Duration (maximum): 470 min with Intel HD Graphics

The power adapter’s rated output is 120 watts. For a gaming laptop, the battery life should work well. The energy consumption is also reasonable. According to notebookcheck.com, they registered a maximum power consumption of 16 watts in idle usage.

Graphics Internal Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630

Memory capacity graphics card: 4th

Graphics Manufacturer: NVIDIA

Model Series: GeForce

As A Gaming laptop, the Graphics play a crucial role. With the NVIDIA GeForce graphics, you can enjoy exciting movies, games, and multiplayer games. The response time is average, and there should be no flickering or lagging.

Additional Features

The NEXOC GH5 offers an integrated air cooling system. It has a Kensington lock system for security. Without the hardware, the Intel Ptt system is adopted. For gamers and multi-taskers, it supports up to three active displays simultaneously. Additionally, the laptop comes with a Flexi charger and Intel Optane technology. It is also compatible with Microsoft Mixed reality.

Make It Your Own!

One of the highlights of Nexoc products is customization. If you know what is essential for your gaming experience, you have the opportunity to make your personalized gaming machine. NEXOC offers a selection with different features, many extras, and enough space for powerful hardware. From graphics cards, hard disk, SSD, or games, it has more than one dozen barebones, with thousands of possible configuration combinations.

You do not have to worry about the performance with the addition of software, as it provides optimal and integrated cooling.

Verdict

NEXOC’s gaming laptop brings several entertainment features smoothly into its HD screen. The most appealing aspect has to be personalization. However, it is essential to note that even with the customization, many high-quality features are beyond the user’s choices. Overall, it is an affordable everyday-use gaming laptop with decent performance, battery life, and display.

