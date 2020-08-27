Both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X are right around the corner. Holidays 2020 are ready to take about $500 to worldwide gamers.
But let me ask you: are you willing to spend that much on new technology? We haven’t even got the change to try the PS5’s immersive hardware (like its controller’s “haptic feedback”).
Moreover, video-game console creators tend to release quick firmware updates soon after launch. The goal is to solve initial issues, and you would only see them once the most loyal fans start testing the consoles.
There’s another way, though. We could wait until the consoles are both more stable and more affordable. Our patients might reward us with a better next-gen game catalog.
We’re here to solve two questions, then. This gamers buyer’s guide is telling you how much to wait for a next-gen budget console. Additionally, we want to learn the best time to sell your current Xbox One or PS4.
Otherwise, how much longer can we keep the Nintendo Switch, PS4, or Xbox One? Is it a good idea to buy one now?
How to get a next-gen budget console?
Next-gen budget consoles are things that don’t exist right now. Neither option is selling with affordable price tags.
$499
We expect launch costs will be around $499 for both. The price will probably include one controller and zero games. You can still buy it to play a vast catalog of free multiplayer games (like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Smite, Path of Exile, Destiny 2, and more).
Yet, going for a bundle that includes one of those tasty AAA next-gen titles might escalate the price to $560.
eBay is giving some data, budget gamers might love. The online retailer has collected PlayStation and Xbox sales data from 2012 o 2014.
New rumors hint at a $399 price point of the All-Digital PS5.
The site explains how people could get their hands on a next-gen budget PS5 or XSX. Significant savings may come by holding out until second-hand consoles come out.
eBay estimates the price of the PlayStation 5 might fall 35% by August 2021 on second-hand consoles. Furthermore, the Xbox Series X might see the same price drop by November 2021. That means you could get either console for $325 if you wait a bit longer.
Furthermore, remember Sony is working on an All-Digital PlayStation 5 version that might sell $50 cheaper. Microsoft is apparently doing the same with its Xbox Series S.
However, if you live in a country with inadequate internet coverage or where the Xbox/PlayStation Store doesn’t work, don’t go for all-digital next-gen budget consoles.
Nintendo Switch upgrade
Believe it or not, it’s also a good time to buy a Nintendo Switch. As the Japanese company has never been about top-tier graphics, we can expect the Switch will outlive the PS4 and the Xbox One by a few years.
The company is planning to launch an upgraded Switch by mid-2021. Rumors say it will pack 4K graphics plus a new array of Nintendo exclusive games and indie titles.
It seems like a mid-generation upgrade that could compete against the PS5 and the Xbox Series X in terms of power. In terms of taking attention out of buyers, a 2021 upgrade is not a bad idea. We have to consider the Nintendo Switch is the top-selling console of the year.
It would be cool to see a next-gen Zelda. Still, a 4K Nintendo Switch is going to be inevitably pricier. Buying the current-gen Nintendo is not a bad idea, though, considering how many fantastic exclusive it has.
Should you sell your old console?
Selling your PS4 or Xbox One might look like a good idea to upgrade to the next-gen console. According to eBay data, the best time to sell your Xbox One or your PS4 is right when their newer versions debut.
Likely, by November, the price of second-hand current-gen consoles will be around $300. The price includes one controller and one, two, or three games.
After November, though, the price will drop by about 25%, so be sure no one holds out your decision.
Should you upgrade for the PlayStation 4 Pro or the Xbox One X?
Upgrading for the 4K consoles doesn’t seem like a good idea, though. Both consoles are incredibly powerful, but they didn’t sell well for a reason. In truth, they don’t represent something different than before, only enhanced graphics. Paying so much for “enhanced graphics” is only something a niche public wants.
Still, you could upgrade right now and then sell the console back in November. If you go for the Xbox path, you would be able to use current-gen peripherals and games. On PlayStation, though, only a handful of PS4 games will be retro-compatible on the PS5 at launch.
I have to note Sony will be releasing PlayStation 4 games up until late 2021. The same is to say about the Xbox One.
Here’s one of such games coming for both the PS4 and the PS5, Godfall. It doesn’t look very good, and I don’t think PS4 is getting the best titles anymore.
Otherwise, games releasing on 2021 like Gotham Knights are going to be cross-gen.
Available for: XSX, PS5
What our money could pay
When to buy a new next-gen budget console?
I’m sorry to say my only option is to go for a second-hand device. Consider Amazon Refurbished items also work, but only if you live in the same country of shipping so the warranty can work.
Other than that, if you’re looking to pick up a new PS5 or XSX for little money, you’ll be short on options.
It’s worth noting both consoles are expected to launch by mid-November. That means we won’t see them by Cyber Monday or Black Friday.
Instead, Black Friday could be the best time to go for a PS4 or an Xbox One. Most probably, retailers will be shifting their old stock to make room for the newer releases.
However, the UK and Canada will surely see the price of next-gen consoles drop during Boxing Day (December 26th).
Next-gen games
My last advice is only for Xbox users. In particular, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate seems like a fantastic bundle. Here’s everything that it will include when the XSX launches:
Over 100 games you can download or stream
Exclusive Xbox games on release
Xbox Live account for multiplayer features
Exclusive deals and discounts
Right now, Game Pass Ultimate doesn’t include the xCloud feature, which allows you to stream its game catalog. Microsoft’s game streaming service is debuting with its next-gen console.
It’s still a shame that Microsoft had to delay Halo: Infinite due to the global health crisis
