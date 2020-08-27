Both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X are right around the corner. Holidays 2020 are ready to take about $500 to worldwide gamers.

But let me ask you: are you willing to spend that much on new technology? We haven’t even got the change to try the PS5’s immersive hardware (like its controller’s “haptic feedback”).

Moreover, video-game console creators tend to release quick firmware updates soon after launch. The goal is to solve initial issues, and you would only see them once the most loyal fans start testing the consoles.

There’s another way, though. We could wait until the consoles are both more stable and more affordable. Our patients might reward us with a better next-gen game catalog.

We’re here to solve two questions, then. This gamers buyer’s guide is telling you how much to wait for a next-gen budget console. Additionally, we want to learn the best time to sell your current Xbox One or PS4.

Otherwise, how much longer can we keep the Nintendo Switch, PS4, or Xbox One? Is it a good idea to buy one now?

How to get a next-gen budget console?

Next-gen budget consoles are things that don’t exist right now. Neither option is selling with affordable price tags. $499 We expect launch costs will be around $499 for both. The price will probably include one controller and zero games. You can still buy it to play a vast catalog of free multiplayer games (like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Smite, Path of Exile, Destiny 2, and more). Yet, going for a bundle that includes one of those tasty AAA next-gen titles might escalate the price to $560. eBay is giving some data, budget gamers might love. The online retailer has collected PlayStation and Xbox sales data from 2012 o 2014. New rumors hint at a $399 price point of the All-Digital PS5. The site explains how people could get their hands on a next-gen budget PS5 or XSX. Significant savings may come by holding out until second-hand consoles come out. eBay estimates the price of the PlayStation 5 might fall 35% by August 2021 on second-hand consoles. Furthermore, the Xbox Series X might see the same price drop by November 2021. That means you could get either console for $325 if you wait a bit longer. Furthermore, remember Sony is working on an All-Digital PlayStation 5 version that might sell $50 cheaper. Microsoft is apparently doing the same with its Xbox Series S. However, if you live in a country with inadequate internet coverage or where the Xbox/PlayStation Store doesn’t work, don’t go for all-digital next-gen budget consoles.