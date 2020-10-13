I’ll continue the story tomorrow with the next-gen games coming out in 2021.

The PlayStation 5 is coming out on November 12, the Xbox Series X / S lineup releases on November 10. Keep that in mind, as we’re listing the top next-gen games coming out for both consoles by late 2020.

Games are the most critical factor when it comes to deciding your console. Some of the titles we listed are exclusives, while others work on either.

Keep in mind you can play some games forever, whereas others last its short single-player campaign and nothing more. For example, The Witcher 3 has a 150 hours single-player campaign plus a New Game+ feature. We expect CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 to be similarly lengthy.

Others, like Ghost of Tsushima, feature a terrific single-player campaign that extends for about 30 hours. However, no matter how good they are, you will get eager for something new.

That’s something you need to consider when paying the full price of a AAA title. Some next-gen games are raising the price bar from the $60 mark to $70.

Now that we're here, I invite you to check out our Baldur's Gate III Early Access review.

Best upcoming next-gen games

We’re sharing a short review on the PS5 and Xbox Series titles coming out until December.

If anything, you’re deemed to discover something new here.

Some of these games are cross-generational. If you see they have an Xbox One / PS4 version, it means you can get a free upgrade towards the newer console when it becomes available or when you trade up your gaming rig.

Right now, there’s not an incredibly exciting Xbox Series list of exclusives. However, more of these games are coming by 2021. Exiting upcoming additions to Microsoft’s family include Avowed (Obsidian) and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World).

We’re talking about 2021 next-gen games on our next article.

Dirt 5

Platform: Xbox Series, PS5 Windows 10 Release date: October 16, 2020 Publisher: Codemasters Developer: Codemasters

Dirt 5 will be ready for next-gen consoles by launch day. It’s the fifth entry of the long-running off-road racing games.

The newer title of the franchise features hundreds of race tracks from remote deserts to New York’s frozen lakes.

It also has a single-player campaign awaiting with a character-driven plot. The story follows an underdog racer on his way to the top. You need to find a mentor and earn the trust of sponsors to become the champion.

Furthermore, it has a free creation mode where you can customize your tracks. The editor carries hundreds of obstacle pieces, challenges, hoops, and everything you can imagine.

Lastly, Dirt 5 has online and offline multiplayer features.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Platform: Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Windows PC Release date: November 10, 2020 Publisher: Ubisoft Developer: Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s next entry of the Assassin’s Creed saga looks more significant than ever, although not necessarily bigger.

This time around, the game sets the plot on New England’s shores during the Dark Ages.

You play as Eivor (either man or woman). The goal is to lead your Viking tribe and find a new home in foreign lands.

However, England is treacherous and dangerous. Not only is the King’s army ready to push you away, but also creatures of legends lurking on every corner.

Such historical background seems to lose its foot on the Animus and the time-traveling story. It also trades stealth for combat-oriented gameplay.

Furthermore, Valhalla is getting sandbox elements as Eivor is involved in settlement conquering and management.

On top of that, there will be dialog wheels as you need to make decisions that may forge alliances to gain new enemies.

If you’re eager to know more, I recommend you check this gameplay impression.

Tetris Effect: Connected

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows 10 PC Release date: November 10, 2020 Publisher: Enhance Developer: Enhance

Timed Xbox Exclusive

Many, many years after its release -even decades -, Tetris is still one of the most successful video-game franchises alive.

2019 brought back Tetris with the splendorous Tetris Effect title. This time around, though, it’s coming as a Microsoft exclusive. However, the “exclusive” tag only lasts for a year. The previous game was also a 1-year PS4 exclusive.

The new version brings extra multiplayer modes, a co-op feature, online competitive play, and local competitive play.

Tetris Effect presented the game with gorgeous visuals and superb OST. It was simply mesmerizing, at least if you could use that word to describe an acid trip with flying pyramids, space whales, and color explosions.

Tetris Connected looks very similar, so it will be a treat for your ears, your eyes, and your mind.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Platform: PS4, PS5 Release date: November 12, 2020 Publisher: Insomniac Games Developer: Sony Interactive Entertainment

PlayStation Exclusive

We saw Miles Morales as a side character in the PS4’s Spider-Man exclusive. Now, Peter Park’s pupil is becoming the main character in the next entry of the franchise.

He brings to the table his trademark “Venom Strike” ability. It gives Morales these crazy electrical abilities that make the game feel like part of the inFamous series.

Either way, we can expect the same quality of cinematic gameplay as before. All in all, Miles Morales is one of the heaviest hitters of Sony’s PlayStation 5.

Please note that you can go for the Ultimate Edition of the title, which brings Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. There’s a complicated pricing scheme here, but you can read all about the Remaster here.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series, Ps4, PS5 Google Stadia, Windows PC Release date: November 10, 2020 Publisher: Ubisoft Developer: Ubisoft

I’m going to be honest; I couldn’t finish the first game of the series as I wouldn’t say I liked it. It presented itself as a unique take on the open-world action-adventure game. It’s about hackers and criminals living in a GTA-style city. But after you play the game for a while, you’ll get over the hacking gimmick, and the whole thing can feel generic.

Be that as it may, Legion brings the hacking to new heights in a post-Brexit London. Moreover, its trademark feature is the ability to craft your protagonists’ team from the entire London population.

Each London NPC has a different backstory, abilities, strengths, and move-sets. For example, if you pick a grandma as a spy, of course, she’s going to be wiser but slower.

Another thing setting the title apart is permadeath. You can’t undo the death of one of your protagonists, so don’t get too attached to your characters!

With all that said and done, I will give the game a try on PC. Luckily for me, I picked it up as a freebie on the Epic Games Store, which delivers different free games every week or so.

You can read more about the upcoming Ubisoft games here. Also, if you’re interested further, you can check the story trailer here.

The Medium

Platform: Xbox Series, Windows PC Release date: December 2020 Publisher: Bloober Team Developer: Bloober Team

Xbox Exclusive

I will say The Medium is the most promising Xbox Series X/S game. The Blair Witch movie producer is part of the developer team for the upcoming horror title. So, the game mixes first-person horror survival elements with The Evil Within deranged elements.

The game follows the titular character Marianne, who has the power to see two parallel dimensions. One of those dimensions is the “regular one,” whereas the other is infested by The Maw, a creature of nightmares.

She uses her medium powers to explore an abandoned hotel resort and unravel the place’s mysteries by visiting the Spirit realm.

That said, The Medium makes the Xbox Series consoles render two scenarios at the same time. You’ll be playing parts of the game with a split-screen configuration.

Oh, Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka is working on The Medium’s soundtrack. He’s a big deal regarding video-game OST.

Lastly, even though it’s an Xbox Exclusive, The Medium is available on Steam as well.

Ratchet & Clank: Rifts Apart

Platform: PlayStation 5 Release date: December 2020 Publisher: Insomniac Games Developer: Sony Interactive Entertainment

PlayStation Exclusive

Insomniac Games revealed the first gameplay trailer of Ratchet & Clank: Worlds Apart during the Gamescom showcase. It became the highlight of the day.

Worlds Apart is also an Insomniac Title, so it’s exclusive for the PS5. The game seems to follow an incredibly fun action-adventure plot where the two titular characters are lost on different dimensions and aim to find each other.

Not only that, but the title also serves to showcase the power of the PlayStation 5. Ratchet & Clank sprawls different worlds, all of which are vastly different. That means the console needs to render multiple scenarios without any load screens.

Rainbox Six: Quarantine

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series, Ps4, PS5 Google Stadia, Windows PC Release date: November 10, 2020 Publisher: Ubisoft Developer: Ubisoft

Rainbox Six: Quarantine is neither a spin-off nor a new seasonal league. It’s a fully-fledged Tom Clancey’s title.

The game is several years in the future after Rainbox Six Siege. New Rainbox Operators will face a new breed of alien parasites that can infect the human race.

Quarantine is a three-player co-op title, but it seems it has no campaign. Instead, you play PvE matches versus the mutated enemies.

Ubisoft also promises chaotic and tense missions. Judging by the immense quality of Rainbox Six Siege, we are sure it’s going to be amazing.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Platform: PS5 Release date: November 12, 2020 Publisher: Capcom Developer: Capcom

PlayStation Exclusive

I bet you already know a thing or two about this crazy hack & slash game.

Dante and Nero are coming to the PlayStation 5 with the special edition of an already exceptional game.

The title features upgraded next-gen graphics, instant load screens, and ray tracing architecture.

Moreover, the newer version has 3D immersive audio plus “adaptative triggers.”

It also has additional content like a new Turbo mode that increases the gameplay speed.

Another added feature is the Legendary Dark Knight difficulty. By name alone, you can imagine what this is about.

Outriders

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Google Stadia, Windows PC Release date: December 2020 Publisher: Square Enix Developer: People Can Fly

Outriders is Square Enix’s next bet. It looks like a blend between Mass Effect and Doom Eternal: fast-paced combat, space exploration, deep RPG elements, and companions.

The world is shorter, though, nothing on the scale of Bioware’s games. There’s a small central hub where all NPCs and vendors live, and there’s a semi-open world to explore.

Humanity lives on planet Enoch after Earth becomes inhabitable. However, a strange energy storm -The Anomaly- gifts humans with powerful abilities.

At the same time, there’s a dangerous alien race threatening humanity’s survival on Enoch.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Google Windows PC Release date: December 2020 Publisher: Activision Developer: Treyarch, Raven Software

