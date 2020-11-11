We’re replicating the rumors we found on a Reddit site about the next Mass Effect game. Why? Because we love all things about the original sci-fi trilogy.

Recently, Bioware announced they were working on the upcoming entry of the series. It’s our job to figure out where the title is going. Or, at least, hint towards “possible possibilities.”

My hope is we’re returning to the Milky Way on a ship from Andromeda. That would leave the previous ME game as a clunky interlude event and nothing more.

Moreover, they confirmed the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a remaster of the original games. According to the game’s listing on Amazon, it’s coming out on December 31, 2021. It will reach the PS4, the Xbox One, and PC.

The Next Mass Effect is real

Mass Effect: Andromeda was a failed opportunity. It was unable to follow the path Commander Shepard showed us: an emotional, sci-fi opera full of big action set pieces, character drama, and a haunting storyline.

Many people thought its storytelling live to the standards of the original Star Wars trilogy.

Needless to say, the game is very much alive. There’s so much love pouring through the series that fans didn’t take long to make their own conclusions.

After Bioware shared a teaser image on their blog, forums, YouTubers, streamers, and video-game journalists began digging. Here’s the original image:

“A veteran team has been hard at work envisioning the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe.” – Mass Effect’s blog.

Image title: “Mud-skipper.”

Keep in mind that Mass Effect’s co-creator and director, Case Hudson, is very clear about the project’s state. He explained Bioware is in “early stages,” which could mean it’s just words on a paper. We are all trying to see what it means nonetheless!

What are we thinking?

Taking a close look at the picture, a Reddit user though the figures look like Mass Effect characters.

In particular, the silhouette on the far right looks like Mordun Solus, a Salarina of the Milky Way Galaxy.

On “Mordin’s” left, we find the silhouette of a Drell species. One of our companions on Mass Effect 2, the biotic sniper Thanos, was a member of this dying race.

Then, the one on the far right looks like a human, a space cowboy if you wish. There’s also a character in the middle with an identified race. He or she may be an Angara, though, which is the new species Andromeda introduced.

That’s what Reddit user Uggo65 made us see:

Even though the resemblance is uncanny, it could be a matter of Bioware’s reusing old assets to populate the image.

In fact, Casey Hudson shared a bundle of unused concept art the studio is looking to use:

We have so many ideas for things we want to do in #MassEffect, so much concept art that hasn't yet been brought to life, and so many stories yet to tell. #N7Day pic.twitter.com/gDXbYComCC — Casey Hudson (@CaseyDHudson) November 7, 2019

What about the cowboy, then? That’s a type of character we’ve never seen before. Unless they took it from Red Dead Redemption, it means we could be witnessing a rendered-image with all new assets.

Let’s dig a little further, though.

Is this Mass Effect: Andromeda 2?

Checking on Reddit forums and gamer YouTubers, I made various conclusions about the image.

First off, it seems the “Mud-skipper” will be the exploration vehicle of the next Mass Effect. Since humble beginnings with the original Mako, every game of the series has one.

That also leads me to believe these characters are already in the game’s setting. In other words, it won’t start as Andromeda, on familiar settings only to jump straight towards a new scenario. Many Reddit users are rumoring that the characters could only be there during the game’s beginning.

My next conclusion is more tricky. The original game had three or more possible endings, which makes it difficult for Bioware to follow-up. I believe the studio is, once again, mixing elements of the original trilogy plus elements of the new entry of the franchise.

My take is the “unidentified” species looks a bit like the original concept art for Jaal, the Angara member of the Andromeda squad. The only difference is the arch on the right leg and the design of the poncho.

Keep in mind that the Angara race is unique to the new Galaxy. It makes me believe we’re seeing another story in 2017’s scenario.

Here’s Mass Effect: Andromeda’s ending

Spoiler alert

Weird animation alert.

Character status

I have to note that Jaal much alive by the end of Mass Effect: Andromeda. However, the status of the original trilogy characters is more complicated. On Mass Effect 3, your squad members could survive the last assault depending on your final choice as well as your “Effective Military Strength. Also, they may or may not have become synths.

That said, your squad members could have died during either game. For example, I couldn’t keep Mordin alive, and he was a favorite character.

Either way, here’s a video of one of the endings. As you see, Bioware would have to choose a cannon, which would make your prior experience pointless. It’s easier for them to move on to Andromeda and make us, the players, the only ones who remember Shepard’s story.

For that reason, the characters in the photo are probably the race we spoke. However, they are not our usual suspects.

Is this a confirmation of Mass Effect: Andromeda 2?

Noone is Reader to return to Andromeda, to be honest. Still, I believe this is a confirmation of Andromeda 2; how else could an Angaran be there?

Still, it’s an opportunity for Bioware to do it right.

Moreover, we could learn what happened to the Milky Way Galaxy through Andromeda. The game’s Ark -a hub ship populated with human survivors, soldiers, medics, and “Pathfinders-” had a “news outlet” speaking about the Milky Way. Most times, the game’s news stated they were trying to communicate.

“Authorities continue to work trying to communicate with our Milky Way descendants. As of now, beacons confirming arrival to Helios -a cluster on Andromeda- remain unanswered”.

Check the video below for what I’m saying:

The third option

Maybe the thing that bothered fans the most was the lifeless state of Andromeda. Why take us so far only to introduce a single new race and various deserted planets?

Moreover, the Kett menace was very similar to the reapers, only less intimidating and powerful.

Overall, there was nothing much to see on Andromeda.

Bioware probably knows this, and they could be eager to leave the Galaxy behind as well.

The third option would be selecting a new group of characters to return towards the Milky Way from Andromeda.

It would be another ship sailing from Andromeda on another centuries-long journey. Characters would not know what they would find, but the goal is searching for survivors of the old war against the Reapers.

It would give us over 400 years difference between Mass Effect 3 and the next Mass Effect. The original journey to Andromeda took 200 years (correct me if I’m wrong). With so many years in between, the original trilogy characters would have passed -except for the Asari characters like Liaria:

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition:

Moreover, this option would turn Andromeda into a necessary interlude chapter instead of, well, the disappointment it is today.

(If Bioware reads me and finds my ideas new and exciting, please hire me.)

Also, Case Hudson, I would love to play as an alien this time. At least give me the option!

So, what do you think? Where is the Mass Effect series going?