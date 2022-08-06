Night Light Not Working on Windows? Try These 10 Fixes!

With the Night Light feature in Windows, you can protect your eyes from the harmful blue lights which are emitted from the computer screen. But due to several unforeseen reasons, the feature can malfunction, resulting in Night Light not working on Windows.

The issue may prevail due to an outdated display driver. It can also arise because of the incorrect date and time on your PC. If Windows is not updated to the latest version, it may also create the problem we are talking about.

Today, we will introduce you to various potential fixes that can help resolve the issue and make the feature work again.

Probable Causes of the Issue

Some of the probable causes of the problem are as follows: Outdated display driver

The night lights’ strength may be set to a minimum.

Location Services may be disabled.

Incorrect date and time on the computer.

Pending Windows update

How to Fix Night Light not Working on Windows?

When the Night Light stops working on Windows, you can simply turn off the feature and turn it back on. If this does not help, you can check the Night Light schedule to confirm that you have set the correct time.

Likely, you can also check and increase the intensity of the Night Light feature. Enabling location services might also be handy.

Besides these, below you can see the list of detailed fixes with the steps to carry them out.

Turn Off the Night Light and Turn It Back On

One of the first things you can try for the problem is to turn off and turn back on the Night Light option on your computer.

Launch the Settings menu by pressing the combination of the Windows logo, and I key on your keyboard. Next, select the System option. It will take you to the Display settings window. Then, under Brightness and color, toggle off the Night light button. Wait for some time and turn it back on.



If this does not help, you can check out other fixes below.

Check the Schedule of the Night Light Feature

It is possible that the issue may arise when the Night Light feature is on, but the schedule is not correctly configured. For that:

Open the Settings panel. Then, choose System. Next, click on the Night light settings option from the Display settings panel. Now, turn on the button underneath the Schedule night light option. You will see two options: Sunset to sunrise and Set hours. The first option of Sunset to sunrise will schedule the time automatically as per the sunset and sunrise timing. You can choose the Turn on and Turn off and input your preferred timing under the Set hours option.



Increase the Intensity of Night Light

Another probable reason for the emergence of the problem is that the Night Light feature is on, but its intensity is incorrect. If the intensity strength is at its lowest, you may not notice the Night Light effect.

Here’s how you can check and increase the intensity of the Night Light:

First, go to the Settings menu. Then, click System > Display > Night light settings. Under Strength, you will see a slider. Move the slider towards the Right side to increase its power.



Enable Location Services

It is also necessary that location service is turned on to access the Night Light feature fully. If your location service is turned off, you can’t set the night light schedule from Sunset to sunrise.

So, if you want to use the night light feature with automatic timing, i.e., Sunset to sunrise, you need to enable Location Services.

From the Settings panel, select the Privacy option. After that, from the left panel, select Location. You will see it under the App permissions segment. Under the Allow access to location on this device, you need to click the Change button below the Location for this device is on option. Next, switch the button on underneath the Location access for this device.

Now, navigate to the Allow apps to access your location section and switch the button to the ‘On’ state.

Set the Correct Date and Time

It’s worth noting that an incorrect system date and time will lead to activating Night Light at odd hours. To avoid that, you can check the date and time settings and make necessary changes.

First, launch the Settings menu and then click on the Time & language option. Next, under the Current date and time segment, switch on the buttons underneath the Set time automatically and the Set time zone automatically option. Now, hit the Sync now option under the Synchronize your clock heading. Doing so will allow your PC to acquire precise date and time information.



Sign Out of Your Account and Then Sign in Again

You can also try signing out and then sign in again on your user account to resolve the problem. You can try the steps below to do so:

Press the Windows logo button on your physical keyboard to open the Start screen. Now, right-click your Profile photo. Then, select the Sign out option.

After that, Sign in again.

Reboot the Computer

Even after making some changes to the Night Light settings, if you still face the issue, you can also try restarting the computer. Doing so will close all the background processes and give a fresh start to the system.

Click on the Windows logo from the taskbar to open the Start screen. Then, select the power icon from the left sidebar. Now, choose the Restart option from the power menu.



Update/Reinstall Your PC’s Display Driver

An outdated driver makes your computer prone to security risks and other problems. One such is the problem with the Night Light feature. One ideal solution to tackle the malfunction would be to update the display driver.

Press the Windows and X keys jointly on the computer’s keyboard to launch the Power User Menu. From the list, choose the Device Manager option. Click the (>) arrow in front of the Display adapters option on the Device Manager window. It will expand the menu. Right-click the graphics card name and press the Update driver option.

A new window asking for the method to update the driver will appear. Select the Search automatically for drivers option. Your computer system will look for the update and then download and install it.

If Windows doesn’t get any update for the display driver, you need to consider uninstalling the driver. Doing so will allow the PC to reinstall a fresh copy of the driver on your system.

First, open the Device manager windows. Then, double-click the Display adapters option. Next, double-click the graphics card name. It will open the Properties dialog box. Now, select the Driver tab. Then, select the Uninstall Device option. Leave Delete the driver software for this device unselected and choose Uninstall.

A dialog box asking for confirmation to restart the computer will display on the screen. You need to choose Yes. After the restart, the system will then search and install the missing display driver on your computer.

Update Windows

Several users have reported encountering the Night Light malfunction due to a bug in the system. So, the most reliable solution would be to update Windows to the latest version. Doing so will clear the bug issue and help fix Night Light. To do so,

Go to the Settings menu by pressing the keyboard’s Windows logo + I keys. Then, choose the Update & Security option. Look for the Check for updates or Download option under the Windows update section.

The Windows will search for available updates. If it finds the update, it will instinctively download and install it. Once the computer finishes the update, you need to Reboot the PC.

Reset the Night Light Settings

The last option you can try if nothing else works to fix the issue is to reset the Night Light settings via the Registry Editor app. Doing so can help recover the missing registry keys. It also helps resolve the Night Light being greyed. Don’t forget to backup the registry before making changes to the registry values.

You can follow the steps below to reset the Night Light settings.