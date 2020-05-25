After almost two months of delay, Nikon’s flagship D6 DSLR camera is ready to ship. Nikon initially planned to launch the highly awaited and costly camera in March 2020. But due to the spread of COVID-19, it postponed the launch to May.

Now, the company has officially announced that it has begun shipping in the US.

Nikon D6’s Availability

Nikon announced their flagship camera back in February and planned to start shipping the DSLR in April.

However, as a result of a shortage of components due to the coronavirus outbreak, Nikon decided to delay the launch.

The company released an apology letter and announcement saying that the outbreak of the coronavirus has caused a shortage of parts because of the delay of components from a third-party supplier.

But as the production line started to ramp up, the company was finally able to set a new date.

Now, as of May 21, the Nikon D6 DSLR is available both for retail and shipping.

Price and Features

The Nikon D6 DSLR is for professional sports photographers and photojournalists.

It is equipped with the company’s best autofocus technology, and a 105-point AF system made up of cross-type sensors.

The D6 has a 20.8MP sensor and an ISO range from 100 to 102,400. It takes high-speed continuous shooting at 14fps. And it supports 4K UHD video recording.

The Nikon D6 DSLR camera costs $6,499 for the body-only configuration.