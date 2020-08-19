You probably didn’t catch the Nintendo Indie World presentation. The Japanese console series is not getting the love it deserves. For we’ve done many articles on the PS4 and the Xbox before, it’s only fair we dedicated a few words to Nintendo.

The former kings of the video game industry showed over 20 indie games upcoming to their Switch device. That includes a handful of titles that premiered today, August 18.

Nintendo’s upcoming lineup is a little short next to the PS4’s State of Play showcase. However, there’s a couple of high-profile titles coming to the hybrid console.

Now that we know there’s a smaller, cheaper Nintendo Switch coming out there, let’s break down the most exciting Nintendo Indie World games.

Hades

The biggest game on the Nintendo Indie World showcase

The biggest news of the event is Hades coming to Nintendo. Supergiant’s silly Epic Games Store exclusive arrives at the console’s roster this fall.

Transistor is one of the best indie studios out there. Its success has been so consistent we’ll consider it as a mainstream game studio pretty soon. Their previous titles include Basion, Pyre, and Transistor.

Its latest must-play experience, Hades, is a gorgeous 2D platformer with a fantastic OST. Rooted in Greek mythology, Hades follows a character struggling against all the odds.

The best thing about it is how it packs the studio’s rich environments. Supergiant hand-painted every scenery and made them full with an original score.

Hades: an isometric action-roguelike RPG

“Hades is a god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler that combines the best aspects of Supergiant’s critically acclaimed titles.” – SuperGiant

You are not Hades. You are the son of the God of Death and the Lord of the Underworld. And you have chosen to defy him, a desition that kickstarts countless hours of exiting dungeon-crawler gameplay.

You are the “immortal Prince of the Underworld,” though, so your powers are extensive. Your arsenal revolves mythic Olympian weapons. Then, your goal is to break free from Tartarus. Each failed scape attempt makes you grow stronger.

Hades is also a “rogue-like” game, according to the developers. It means that your whole playthrough happens within dungeons and sewers. Other characteristics it gets from the rogue-like is how instead of rivers of enemies like on a Diablo game, you advance each stage of the map defeating few but carefully crafted enemies.

Plot and combat intertwined

As the plot goes on, different characters of the Pantheon of Gods start revealing their true motivations. Zeus, Poseidon, Athena, Ares, Hephaestus, and many more become part of your journey. Some of then may grant you “Boons” that enhance your abilities. Getting God’s favors is how you unlock new skills.

Yet, the Gods underestimate your determination to break free. Even failure -falling to the bottom of hell while your dad laughs at you – means progress in both your character’s stats and the plot.

The game tyes various systems together. It reveals mechanical twists and turns as time goes by. It makes the pacing exciting as the evolution of combat and plot go hand-to-hand.

Mechanics are so deep your gameplay even changes on replays. The Underworld bosses will remember you, so they will shift to represent a proper challenge. Don’t worry, though; you will grow stronger on each playthrough.

Lastly, you also get to meet a vast cast of characters )demons, ghosts, souls in pain,…). They will help you learn what’s going on with your family.

Availability

Hades is not out yet. It’s only on its early access stage. It’s selling on Steam and the Epic Store with various bundles.

The new Switch version has cross-functionality with the PC version as well. That means you can pick up your PC save file on Switch easily. If you’ve already spent some time on the PC versions, you can continue playing on Switch.

The Hades Early Access game is incomplete and could change further.

If you join the Early Access game, you could join Supergiant’s Discord server and leave your feedback.

Hades info

Check Hades

Platforms Release Date Nintendo Switch Windows 10 PC December 10, 2019 (PC Early Acces) Fall 2020 (1.0 version) Publisher Developer Supergiant Games Supergiant Games Genre Rogue-like dungeon-crawler RPG

Torchlight III

The most disappointing game showcased on Nintendo Indie World

You need to know 2012’s Torchlight II is an RPG masterpiece created by former Blizzard employees. Coming from Diablo II, Torchlight II retains the essence of Blizzard’s dungeon-crawler. I’m talking about haunting music, immersive skill system, distinct classes, and hordes of demons.

2020’s Torchlight III is another exciting addition to the Nintendo Switch. Its Early Access version was released last July for PC.

After the initial excitement passed, though, fans realized it was a bit disappointing. Rather than a full sequel to the second installment of the franchise, Torchlight III feels like a detour.

Multiplayer only

The most disappointing fact about this game is how it’s an online-only title. Many users on Steam are complaining about server problems, unstable internet connections, and long load screens.

Whereas Torchlight II is a must for all RPG/dungeon-crawler fans, the latest entry is not quite playable yet.

Not only it’s riddled with bugs and glitches, but it’s also too short and underwhelming.

The story has three acts, although you can only play two at the moment. On top of that, most cutscenes are unfinished, unpolished, and even unrendered. Yet, no one plays a dungeon crawler because of its plot: evil is lurking, and you must click your way to victory.

If anything, it’s a mindless dungeon-crawler with the potential of becoming a popular Nintendo title.

Did anything change?

I didn’t have the chance to play the Early Access. I’m not paying devs to test their beta games!

Still, seeing the gameplay trailers made me wonder if anything truly changed from 2012’s version. It has the same character classes, similar graphics, similar gameplay, and hordes of re-skinned mindless demons.

Torchlight Info

Check Torchlight

Platforms Release Date Nintendo Switch Windows 10 PC TBA Early Access released on June 2020 Publisher Developer Perfect World Entertainment Echtra Inc. Genre Dungeon-crawler RPG

Nintendo Indie World games overview

Hades is an indie jewel. Other than that, though, you’d need to see for yourself.

I’m listing the most exciting Nintendo Indie World games so you can make a choice.

Check complete presentation

A Short Hike

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch Release Date: August 18

One of 2019’s most praised indie games has arrived at the Nintendo Switch. A Short Hike has the family charm of Animal Crossing with the vast open-world of The Legend of Zelda Series. That should be enough to turn this game into a Nintendo hit.

It’s a short game, though, the kind you could finish on a single weekend. The experience is still mellow and cute, full of animal-people helping you trek to the top of a mountain.

There’s plenty of side activities on your way to the top nonetheless. You can fish, collect buried treasures, and help other visitors who got lost in the park.

Hypnospace Outlaw

Platform: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch Release Date: August 27

This is a retrofuturistic internet simulator. It’s also on PC, and now it’s jumping to the Switch on August 27. The Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 are also getting the game’s port by late August.

Hypnospace Outlaw is about uncovering the virtual world trapped within old-school websites.

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch Release Date: Late 2020

This game is based on Balinese and Hindu mythology. Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action-adventure indy title following Raji, a girl chosen by the gods to stand against demons.

Ultimately, her destiny is defeating her brother.

Garden Story

Platform: Nintendo Switch Release Date: Mid-2021

Here’s a kid-friendly fantasy-adventure game where you get to play as a grape. Garden Story puts you in the role of a little plump named Concord following a quest to restore its home island.

Grindstone

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Apple iOS Release Date: Autumn 2020

The famous Apple Arcade game Grindstone is also coming to Nintendo Switch. This is a puzzle game with a neat art style.

Manifold Garden

Platform: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Apple iOS, Windows PC Release Date: August 18

A surreal puzzle that’s already available on PC and iOS mobile devices. It arrived to the Nintendo Switch, the Xbox One, and the PlayStation 4 today.

The game makes players navigate a puzzling landscape made with impossible architecture.

Nintendo Indie World Announcements

Other than the upcoming indie titles, Nintendo also announced Untitled Goose Game is getting a free multiplayer update. This is a game where players control a Goose to create havoc in town. Now, you can play this game with a friend as a co-op.

Check our latest gaming news:

In Summary

We’ve shared the Nintendo Indie World highlights with you. Let us know what you think on the comments below!

Before we end this article, though, check Nintendo’s presentation. You can jump to minute 19:00 to see a summary of all of the upcoming indie titles for the Switch.