The rarest gem on the earth is Painite. But, for tech-savvy people, there is another rarest stuff on this planet. Yes, the Nintendo PlayStation, dubbed as the unique console on the market. Sony and Nintendo built the product, and they merged to create a groundbreaking console for the market. The console is being auctioned at Heritage Auctions website currently.

The last remaining prototype console out of 200 units

The Nintendo PlayStation is the product of Nintendo and Sony’s collaboration from 30 years ago. Nintendo was growing significantly with their hit game console “Nintendo 64” and Sony wanted to join the console bandwagon. Later, Sony partnered with Nintendo to create a gaming console that could harness game cartridges and CD-ROM drives.

Nintendo created the console, with some minor improvements done by Sony. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 1991 unveiled the console. The Nintendo PlayStation featured a cartridge slot, CD-ROM, and a small screen that displayed information about the music played. The CD-ROM ran media content on the console, but no games were developed for it at the time.

It looked like a step forward in the gaming industry. The Nintendo PlayStation sounded like a powerful console, but due to feuds and problems regarding the product release, both the companies abandoned the console. Nintendo went on to create “Super Nintendo” in 1991, and Sony unleashed the best 3D gaming console in the market called “PlayStation.” Both Super Nintendo and Playstation were great consoles, but Sony’s stunning graphics and gameplay at the time made it more famous than it’s Nintendo counterpart.

Sony had manufactured 200 console units, now only one console remains. There is no news of other surviving Nintendo PlayStation console.

Former Sony Employee previously owned the console

The current owner of the console gives the following backstory:

“At one time, this particular unit was owned by the founder, first president, and first chief executive officer of Sony Computer Entertainment, Inc. Olaf Olafsson. Olaf eventually left Sony to join Advanta Corporation, and became its president in 1998. A little over a year later, Olaf left Advanta to join Time Warner — but he left his Nintendo PlayStation prototype behind at Advanta. Roughly around this time, Advanta filed for bankruptcy and began gathering up everything in their corporate office to sell at auction. As the story goes, the Nintendo Play Station prototype was grouped together with some miscellaneous items that were boxed up with a group lot, the contents of which were veiled. A nice Easter egg for the winning bidder, indeed!”

The current owner had taken the console for a 5-year world tour. They showed off the rare console at every gaming event. The owner confirmed that the trip cost a lot of money as now they are willing to sell the console to the highest bidder. The console currently bids for $310,000 (at the time of writing), and the bid will continue for 21 days. The current owner confirmed that the console cost millions of dollars.

A Swedish person offered the current owner $1.2 million, but they declined it. The console is currently up for auction in the Heritage Auctions.