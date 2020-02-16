We know that Nintendo Switch Online was launched way after its rivals — Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus. Moreover, convincing users to start paying for something that used to be free on Nintendo Switch was another lofty task. Hence, it was undoubtedly a rough start for Nintendo Switch Online. However, it is unfortunate that the company is still lagging behind with its meager lineup of retro games.

Nintendo’s disappointing inconsistency

Nintendo released the Switch Online in September 2018, exactly 18 months after its predecessor. The limited lineup of 20 Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) games disappointed fans, especially since Wii and Wii U have their Virtual Console libraries full to the brim. It was understandable that Nintendo Switch Online has to struggle for months to make the NES emulator worth its price tag. Although the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) games were added in late 2019, it hardly managed to maintain the hype. With no games releasing throughout October, November, and January, even hit games like Star Fox 2 added in December couldn’t win over the fans.



Needless to say, the inconsistent launch of games is annoying for users who pay for the monthly subscription. If one pays the same amount every month, it’s evident that he/she expects the same level of service. However, it’s not necessary that companies release the same quality of games every month. For instance, on PlayStation Plus, some free games are more renowned than the other. Also, it is ironic how fans are waiting for Nintendo to release games while the company is playing a legal game of its own!

Conclusion

Nintendo Switch Online has definitely been a disappointing subscription for fans with its inconsistent games. However, it is unsure whether it is the company working hard for an epic comeback or if it is genuinely struggling to keep up with the contemporaries that are causing the slump.

Moreover, we can’t wait to see Nintendo 64 and even GameCube titles releasing soon. But with the PS5 and Xbox Series X scheduled to release this year, will Nintendo be able to steal the spotlight?

COMMENT your views on Nintendo’s poor performance in the past months. If this continues, we might just switch to cheaper alternatives like FPS browser games!

Stay tuned for more updates on all things Nintendo!