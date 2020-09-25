New rumors about Nintendo Switch Pro have surfaced. The ninth-generation Nintendo console is likely to launch in 2021.

In a recent Twitter thread, leakster Dusk Golem confirmed the existence of the Switch Pro. He also shared that few of the recent Switch games have an “easy upgrade” on the Switch Pro. The games launching with unlocked framerate will get an easy performance boost on it.

I know the Switch "Pro" rumors are true, and the reason a lot of Switch games recently have been keeping their frame rate unlocked is to have an easy performance boost on it. https://t.co/GxODxxWOfB — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 23, 2020

Talks about the new Nintendo Switch Pro model have been going on for the past few weeks. There were several claims that the console will also support 4K resolution. And as the current Switch does not support such graphics, this is plausible. Reports claim that Nintendo has asked several game developers to prepare accordingly. Rumors say that the Japanese company asked them to prepare the titles for 4K gaming.

Another report by Video Game Chronicles shared a Nintendo patent for a new Switch Joy-Con design. According to it, the new console will be a stand-alone. This hints that the Switch Pro will ditch the handheld mode.

We don’t have a fixed date or a price for the Nintendo device yet. But it will be interesting to see what kind of upgrade the new Switch will have.