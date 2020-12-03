The latest update for Nintendo Switch, Update 11.0, alters few things that include changing Switch users’ privacy settings without prior notice. To put it simply, it has a data-sharing setting that many usually disable on their Switch.

But this newest update for Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite has made changes in the quality of life of the users. This makes sharing screenshots from the Nintendo Switch easier. However, some players on Reddit reported that the functionality also updated a privacy setting without asking them beforehand if they accepted data sharing.

Sending videos to smart devices is now feasible on the Switch due to the update. Besides these, better Cloud saves and an added Home Menu are also included with the new update. However, a Reddit user Coors Girth reported that gamers who updated to 11.0 would be sharing data with Google Analytics even if the setting had earlier been disabled.

With the new #NintendoSwitch system update, you can wirelessly transfer photos and videos from your console to your smartphone, access the latest #NintendoSwitchOnline news and offers via a new HOME menu option, and more. See what’s new: https://t.co/lKlkUzEOYU — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) December 1, 2020

Switch updates have changed this setting several times. Users were obliged to check their settings every time an update was downloaded for their console. Girth further stated that this was the second time in merely 33 days that they had to enable the privacy setting back on. This means it is yet another update that Switch users are not surprised about.

To go back to the normal settings, users will have to visit the Nintendo eShop, sign in, and go to the players’ profiles on the top right in the menu. They can see settings at the very bottom of this menu, where Google Analytics Preferences can also be found. The players can change it over there to not share. However, updating preferences is profile-specific and needs to be updated for everyone who uses that particular Switch. This means the users will have to toggle it for every single profile.

Nintendo, unquestionably, took a very lame step by changing players’ settings, which also changed the privacy settings without asking. Players are having to secure their data by keeping the data sharing off on their own consoles. As per the comments on Reddit, people in Europe and Australia may have been refrained from this issue due to privacy laws in those countries.