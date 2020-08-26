It has been three years since the Nintendo Switch launched in March of 2017. The Japanese company has garnered success with its handheld console. Since then, Nintendo has been in the dark. Nintendo hasn’t released a revised version of the Nintendo Switch or a new handheld. But reports from different sources suggest Nintendo will be releasing a new product in 2021.

Nintendo is expected to release a handheld or even a console in 2021 as reports point that the new product might be a handheld or even a TV only console. The new Nintendo console will support 4K displays and comes with upgraded hardware.

Nintendo needs to step up their game if they want to compete with Playstation 5 or the Xbox Series X. The Holiday season invites the launch of the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5. These expensive consoles garner more attention with their hardware and ray-tracing visual upgrades.

Nintendo has almost more than a year to launch its new product. Previously a firmware update 10.0.0 hinted the company was bringing a TV only console. The TV only console could be the successor to the Nintendo Wii.

The console was expected to perform similar to the original Nintendo Switch but costs lower than the Switch Lite. But it looks like Nintendo is alluring their fans with an even power full handheld portable device. The new devices are expected to release with newer handheld exclusive titles.

Executives at Nintendo are silent and haven’t spoken. The identity of the source remains hidden as per Bloomberg reports. The information comes from an undisclosed source. The source was briefly informed about Nintendo’s Strategy.

Nintendo is having a rough time during the pandemic due to the handheld’s high demand. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have been flying off the shelf. Nintendo isn’t able to produce more units as the demand to keep on increasing.

Nintendo reported solving the issue on the production. The company states no reports and confirmation regarding the newer console. But we are sure that we will see an upgraded or newer version of the beloved Handheld console.