How to Fix “No Audio Output Device Is Installed” Error

Isn’t it annoying when you have an awesome surround sound set up but your system returns a “No Audio Output Device is installed” error? It then becomes difficult to figure out what went wrong and how to get the sound back up.



The “No Audio Output Device is installed” error signifies that your Windows PC probably needs the right audio driver installed in order for your audio device to function properly. However, there are also other factors that could influence this issue on your system.

So, if youre a user who’d like to understand and potentially fix this issue, you’ve come to the right place. The guide below will take you through all the possible methods and fixes that can help you solve your problem. Now, without wasting much time, let’s get right to it!

What Causes No Audio Output Device Is Installed Error

There are many factors that can cause this error to pop up on your computer. The most common cause is a faulty audio driver. However, the definitive cause for this error on your system could be any one of the following:

A defective sound card Incompatible driver The wireless audio device might not be paired with your system Outdated Windows built Other hardware issues

[Fix] No Audio Output Device Is Installed

There are plenty of ways you can try to fix your issue. Listed below are all the possible methods you can follow, however, if one fix doesn’t work, make sure to go through the next ones as well. The fixes can be followed in any random order.

Check for Any Hardware Issues

Before we begin, make sure that there are no external hardware malfunctions. Check if your audio jacks work properly. Computers these days mainly have a common port for connecting headphones and mic jacks.

If your audio device has multiple jack plugs for input and output, use a splitter to connect the device to your computer. Check and replace the sound card if it’s defective. Also, ensure that your device is not broken and does not have any hardware issues.

Restart Your Computer

Restarting your computer ends the current session you’re running on and begins a new one. This could dismiss any bugs that were interfering in the previous session.

Make sure not to insert or remove any peripherals when the Windows is booting up as this change in hardware configuration can cause glitches at times.

Enable Your Audio Device

If you recently upgraded to Windows 11 from Windows 10, there is a chance that your audio device is disabled on your computer. This is a minor glitch within the system and you can easily re-enable your audio device by following the method shown below.

Press Windows key + I to open settings. From the left panel, select System. Select Sound. Click on More sound settings. On the Playback tab, right-click on open space and select Show disabled devices.

Once you see the disabled audio device, right-click on Speakers and select Enable.



Update Audio Drivers

A compatible audio driver decides how your system interacts with your audio device. It helps the operating system recognize and work with your audio devices. Your audio issues and its configuration problems could be due to an outdated audio driver. Hence, you can update the driver to fix your problem.

Right-click on the Start menu. Go to Device Manager. Expand the Sound, video and game controllers section. Right-click on your audio driver and select Update Driver.

Select Search automatically for updated driver software when prompted. Follow the on-screen process to complete the process.

Reinstall Audio Drivers

Reinstalling your audio driver discards the installer’s temporary files from your system. These files are often large in size and take up a lot of storage. So, reinstalling your audio driver can help you solve your problem. The steps below show how to do so.

On the Start menu, search for and select Device Manager. Double click on Sound, video and game controllers. Right-click on your audio driver and select Uninstall device. Checkmark the box to select Attempt to remove the driver from this device.

Click Uninstall. After the uninstallation is complete, restart your computer. Open the Device Manager once again. Right-click on your computer’s name and select Scan for hardware changes.

Follow the on-screen process and Windows shall automatically scan and install the required drivers.

Rollback Your Audio Driver

The rollback feature is useful if the newer audio driver update has been causing unseen problems in your system. This feature uninstalls the latest build and reverts your driver back to the previous build. Follow these steps to do so:

On the Start menu, search for and select Device Manager. Double click on Sound, video and game controllers. Right-click on your audio device and select Properties. On the Driver tab, click on Roll Back Driver.

After the instructions, click Yes to complete the process.

Note: If the option for rolling back your driver is not available, you can still do so by visiting your device manufacturer’s support website.

Run the Windows Audio Troubleshooter

Windows offers its users a troubleshooter tool that can automatically scan and fix certain common problems in your system. Hence, you can try and see if Windows can automatically fix this issue for you.

Furthermore, the audio troubleshooter can be accessed with only a tap of a button. The steps below show how to do so.

Right-click the volume icon on the bottom right corner of the desktop. Select Troubleshoot sound problems.

Windows will now try to detect the issue. Finally, if a problem exists, confirm the process to fix your audio.



Make Sure That Your Bluetooth Device Is Paired to Your System

This step is applicable if you plan on using a wireless audio device on your computer. If so, you have to ensure that the device is properly paired to your PC, or else it will not be detected. Pairing can be done directly through the Bluetooth settings on your computer.

But first, make sure that your audio device is discoverable. The steps below show how you can pair your device to your PC.

Press Windows key + I to open the settings. Select Bluetooth and other devices from the left tab. Click on Add device. Finally, select Bluetooth to try and pair your audio device.



Add Legacy Hardware

Legacy hardware is an outdated hardware build that can still be used to test for driver issues and problems. This can be helpful as updating an audio driver with the latest install might not always be beneficial.

So, you can add the legacy hardware option to see if your issue is fixed. Here are the steps to do so:

Press Windows key + R to open the run command box. Type devmgmt.msc and hit enter. Select Sound, video and game controllers. Now, hover towards the Action panel and select Add legacy hardware, and click on Next.

On the installer, Search for and install the hardware automatically when prompted and click Next.

Click Next again. On the Add Hardware screen, select Sound, video and game controllers and click on Next. Select a manufacturer and model associated with your audio device when prompted. Complete the setup process.

Tweak the Registry value

The registry consists of Windows configuration settings. A minor error in the registry could cause stability issues and system failures. So, it’s recommended to back up your registry before making any change. Taking this into consideration, follow the steps below to fix your audio issues using the registry editor.

Press the Windows button + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box. Enter regedit to open the Registry Editor. Copy and paste the following line on the address, and hit enter.

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Terminal Server\WinStations If the Data value of ConsoleSecurity is (zero-length binary value), continue to the next fix.

If not, then close the registry editor.

Press the Windows button + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box. Enter cmd and hit Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run as administrator. Copy and paste this code and hit enter:

REG ADD "HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Terminal Server\WinStations" /f /v ConsoleSecurity /t REG_BINARY /d 010014809c000000a800000000000000140000000200880006000000000014000100000001010000000000050400000000001400bf030f000101000000000005120000000000140089000f00010100000000000513000000000014008100000001010000000000051400000000001800bf030f000102000000000005200000002002000000001800210100000102000000000005200000002b020000010100000000000512000000010100000000000512000000

Restart your computer once the process completes.

Install All Windows Updates

When you update Windows to the latest built, your system often gets newer system and security patches. This can fix your audio problem and compatibility issues, making the device run efficiently.

Press the Windows key + I on your keyboard to open the settings. Click on Windows Update. Select Check for Updates.

Now, follow the on-screen instructions to download the latest updates available on your system.

However, if you are having any issues with updating Windows, we have an article that can be your savior.

Uninstall Windows updates

Windows 11 allows its users to uninstall the latest Windows update directly through the settings app. If your audio problems arose only after updating to the latest Windows build, then you can uninstall this update and revert back to the previous one to fix your issue. Follow the steps below to do so: