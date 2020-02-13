With prominent brands like Apple and Samsung working on 5G smartphones for the future, concerns about ‘cancer-causing’ radiations are on an all-time high. Since the 5G network produces emissions in higher frequencies, it is common for people to assume that their health is at risk.

However, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirms that there is no connection between cell phones and cancer. The FDA analyzed 125 experiments conducted on animals and 75 on humans between 2008 and 2019. The review concluded that “there is insufficient evidence to support a causal association between radiofrequency radiation (RFR) exposure and tumorigenesis.”

Humans use phones; rats don’t!

The FDA added that a major problem with animal studies is its impractical conduction. For instance, while conducting such experiments, a rat’s entire body is subjected to radiation at high levels.

First, while using phones, our whole body does not receive that same amount of radiation all over. Second, these experiments expose the body to radiation levels, which are 75 times higher than what we receive while using phones.

Another point to note is that the animal is given radiation for nine hours a day until it dies. Thus, it is inaccurate to assume the effects of RFR on humans based on how a rat’s body reacts.

Moreover, human studies also relied on questionnaires from a small group of family members and others. Thus, the FDA confirms that “there is no clear and consistent pattern that has emerged from these studies, and these studies were subject to flaws and inaccuracies.”

Does this result make 5G safe?

Although the FDA encourages researchers to continue studying the health effects of cell phones, there is “no consistent pattern” to connect RFR to cancers, tumours, etc. 5G technology emits radiation between 25.250 GHz and less than 100 GHz which is within the current FCC exposure guidelines. Radiation levels spanning from 300 kHz and 100 GHz is a safe range for humans.

COMMENT: Do you think there is no connection between cell phones and cancer? Share your views in the comment section below.