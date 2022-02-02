Are you unable to hear any sound on your iPad all of a sudden? Or is it a very subtle crackling sound, or does it go off at certain points? If you’re experiencing these issues, it can be due to accumulated dust in your speaker, having Silent mode turned on, or more.

So, let’s quickly get into why there’s no sound available on your iPad and how to fix it effectively.

Why Do I Have No Sound on My iPad?

Dust or dirt particles in the speaker

Software or hardware issues

Your iPad is on Silent mode.

Your iPad is connected to a Bluetooth device.

The media you’re playing has no sound.

How to Fix No Sound on My Ipad?

Before we go into other fixes, check if the settings on your iPad are correct. If you’re not getting any notification sounds, the sound options for specific apps may be turned off. You can always check this from your notification settings.

Now, we can move on to further solutions below to fix the no sound issue on your iPad device.

Disconnect Bluetooth Earphones

One of the first things to check why your iPad has no sound is by checking if it’s connected to wireless earphones or other accessories. If yes, your iPad won’t make any sound. So, to disconnect it, simply turn off your Bluetooth from the control center to disconnect any device.

Similar to Bluetooth, if AirPlay is enabled on your iPad, you will not hear any sound. So, you can also disable this by swiping down or up on your home screen and tapping on the AirPlay icon.

Turn Off Silent Mode

When your iPad is on Silent mode, it won’t play audio while playing videos, songs, or even getting calls. Chances are someone might’ve accidentally turned on Silent mode on your iPad.

So, you can always check it on the left side of your device. If you can see the orange color on the Ring/Silent switch, it denotes that the Silent mode is on.

You can turn off the switch to turn off the Silent mode. If you have an earlier iPad or iPad Mini version, you might not find the ring/silent switch. But, you can still turn off Silent mode from your control center. Depending on your iPad model, simply swipe up or swipe down from the right corner on your home screen.

Then, from the Control Panel, tap on the bell logo to turn off silent mode. If the bell icon is red, it means that it’s in Silent mode, and if it’s grey, your device is in Ringer mode.

Remove Dirt from Speakers

If you haven’t cleaned your iPad in a while and you can’t hear any sound, chances are there are dirt particles inside the speakers. You can confirm this case by using headphones. If you can listen to the audio-only in headphones and not the speakers, there can be issues with the speaker.

Dust particles can block many audio components inside your iPad speaker. So, cleaning it can get the audio system working again. Here’s how you can do it:

Take off your iPad case or any screen protectors as these can trap the dust. Take a Q-tip or a small brush and gently clean the speaker area. If there’s excess dirt, you can clean it with a toothpick.

Along with cleaning your speakers, you may also want to clean your charging port and headphone jack. This is because the dirt inside such compartments can also affect the sound performance of your iPad. You can either use a toothbrush with soft bristles or use a vacuum cleaner at a low setting.

Another similar trick is connecting the headphones into the headphone jack a couple of times. This is because the iPad might fail to detect that it’s not connected to headphones anymore, playing no sound on the speakers.

Install New iOS Update

In some cases, the sound might not be available on your iPad due to unknown reasons as well. So, it’s best to give your device a quick fix by installing the latest available software update.

Doing so will fix any software glitches or corrupted files as well. Simply go to Settings and tap on General. Select Software Update and install any available updates.

Reset Network Settings

If there is no sound on your iPad only during calls, you can try resetting your network settings. Doing so will refresh your network configurations and hopefully fix the audio issue. Here’s how you can do it.

Go to Settings and then select General. Tap on Reset and then Reset Network Settings. Please note that doing this step will require you to provide the password to your Wi-Fi again.

Close Other Apps

If you have many apps running in the background, especially the ones using your microphone, you might not hear any sound. Such glitches can also happen when you’re quickly switching from one app to another. So, you can try closing all apps in the background to fix the audio problem.

Please note that sometimes your iPad may not be at fault. Some content on the web might not have sound at all. For e.g., you might notice ‘This video does not have sound’ when watching videos on Instagram.

Similarly, sound settings within some games may also be on mute or turned off. So, we recommend checking the in-app settings if other solutions aren’t working.

Turn Off Mono Audio

If you have this setting turned on for some reason, you might not hear sound on one side of your headphones. So, it’s good to check and have this turned off as it will balance and play audio on both sides of the headphones.

Go to Accessibility > Hearing > Audio/Visual. Then, slide the toggle of Mono Audio to turn it off.

Reboot iPad

If most solutions aren’t working, it’s good to give your iPad a restart to help fix any glitches or bugs. Power off your iPad by pressing down the power button and the volume button.

It’s best to let your device rest for around a minute. Then, you can turn it back on.