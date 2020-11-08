Nokia N95 was a groundbreaker in the design department before the iPhones and the other smartphones invaded the market. If you have vague memories of it, the gadget came with the Symbian-equipped dual-slider. With a reverence to the phone, YouTuber Mr. Mobile, aka Michael Fisher, had featured the Nokia N95 in his “When Phones were fun” series.

This latest video lets you refresh your memories of the phones back then. Besides this, Fisher has also included an unreleased prototype product from Nokia licensee HMD Global in his video. This device, however, looks much like a successor to the classic N95.

The Nokia N95 was the last great phone to launch before the iPhone – and it was such a blockbuster that HMD Global almost brought it back! Join me to revisit the legendary N95, and get an exclusive look at its canceled reboot, on "When Phones Were Fun!" https://t.co/GXK7F0JVoI pic.twitter.com/NReKGm0L6D — Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) November 6, 2020

The new product appears for about six minutes in the video. It is the non-functional prototype and not a candy bar-like plasticy dual-slider. Nonetheless, you will get to see a slider display housing an assortment of cameras and speakers. Could it be something like HTC 7 Surround? Also, there is a ring around its Carl Zeiss camera that makes it look like a kickstand.

Fisher has suggested that as LG’s Wing and Razr have made a comeback, too, it is a good thing to see some new approach being tried with their hardware. However, he further stated that the chances of the product working out is very less. Let’s see how it goes. This new phone from Nokia could be on the rank with Samsung Epic 4G, Audiovox PPC-6600, and Helio Ocean.