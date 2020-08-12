Remember, how the novelty of glasses you could interact with were the rage among futurists? How every company was focusing on becoming the one to provide entertainment on glasses. Well, Nreal is the latest company keeping that dream alive.

The Chinese-based company ships its smart glasses in Korea this month. While Nreal may not be the first to offer consumer-oriented smart glasses, they might be the best on the market right now!

Nreal’s MR glasses will begin shipping in Korea

The Nreal Light is the name of the mixed reality smart glasses. The “U+ Real Glass” branding in Korea arises due to a partnership with LG.

The U+ Real Glass can be pre-ordered in Korea. The Light glasses are a part of an LG Uplus mobile plan bundled with either a Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra or LG Velvet. The phones bundled with the 5G data plan will make the glasses available at a cut-price of 349,500KRW ($295 approx).

Additionally, the glasses are available for purchase separately at LG Uplus stores. The price for the standalone “U+ Real Glass” is 699,000KRW ($586 approx). Pre-orders have started as of today (August 11), and retail begins on August 21.

The consumer retail kit will come with nose clip options, a corrective lens insert, and a black “VR cover.” The VR cover will block your vision to create a clearer picture through the glasses.

How does the Nreal Light work?

At just 88g, the Nreal Light is lightweight enough for daily wear. The glasses retain their compact design by being able to work with 5G smartphones. The phones provide the processing power needed for the Nreal Light via USB-C.

Android phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or newer processors, along with app support, will work with the Light.

The integrated cameras on the glasses track hand gestures, eye movements, and objects to provide the AR experience. The glasses have 52 degrees field of view with a 1080p display, which provides an IMAX-like experience. The connected phone serves as a pointer or mouse to carry out functions like select, zoom in/out, or drag/drop.

Before smartphone support, a separate Android pocket device with a wireless controller powered the Nreal Light. These dedicated devices also come with the $$1,199 developers kit. The pocketable device runs for three-hour on a single charge.

Nreal’s Nebula platform allows the glasses to project Android apps onto the real world as overlays. By the time the consumers get the U+ Real Glasses, there should be support for all native Android apps. Playing games, watching videos, or reading could be immersive if not futuristic through the Nreal Light.

Nreal has already announced compatibility for apps like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Chrome, and Kakao Talk. LG’s U+AR and U+VR apps are also supported.

Nreal has already partnered with Japan’s KDDI and Germany’s Deutsche Telekom to release the Light in more locations. While plans for the US are still in contention, sources claim the consumer MR glasses will retail for $499.