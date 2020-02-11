Nubia is all set to launch its Red Magic series of gaming smartphones. And is jam-packed with some fantastic features. The company plans to launch the Red Magic 5G at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 later this month. Nubia’s president Ni Fei shared the news of the launch on Weibo, the most prominent Chinese social media platform.

President Fei shared a couple of posters of the brand new smartphone, along with some of the impressive features it has. The company’s first flagship gaming phone of the year would offer high-end hardware at an affordable price. And it sure is something to look forward to.

What to Expect?

Nubia confirmed that the Red Magic 5G would have some unique, never-seen-before features. It includes a 144Hz display, which has never happened before in terms of smartphones or gaming phones. And to support the 144Hz refresh rates at QHD+ resolution, the phone features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Red Magic 5G will also come with a 55W (previously rumored 80W) fast charging technology and a built-in cooling fan to reduce the risk of overheating. The dual sim supporting phone, as the name suggests, will support 5G. However, it would only support the sub-6GHz 5G network. The phone comes with a 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM.

The body of the gaming phone consists of Gorilla Glass front, aluminum back, and aluminum frame. Along with that, it has an RGB light panel on the back and pressure-sensitive zones.

Camera and Other Features

If you pay close attention to the posters, the back of the phone has a triple camera setup on the center, aligned vertically. It also has the company logo and the Red Magic moniker. Red Magic 5G comes with a 26mm wide 64 MP back camera with LED flash, HDR, and panorama. The front camera is 26mm wide with 16 MP with an HDR feature. The back camera takes videos with [email protected], [email protected],60fps, or 1920fps. And the front camera has [email protected]

The Red Magic 5G might come with a custom charging solution. Because according to Android Police, the Nubia’s specific charging rate (9.6A/8.4V) is not compatible with the official USB Power Delivery specification. And the phone comes with a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery.

President Fei has also confirmed that the Red Magic 5G will come with Samsung’s LPDDR5 RAM.

Verdict

Even though it sounds promising, we hope that Nubia works out the hardware part as there have been lots of criticisms in the past. However, the 144Hz display looks more than amazing for a gaming phone. And if the rumors are true, the 80W fast-charging technology seems incredibly impressive. Now, we can’t wait for the MWC happening from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27 in Barcelona, Spain.