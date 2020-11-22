Nvidia’s latest GPU, the GeForce RTX 3000 series, is a significant seller in the industry right now. The improved generation performance and jam-packed features do garner a lot of attention. But Nvidia is not meeting the full demand as of the constraints happening during the global pandemic.

GeForce RTX 30 series supplies will need 4 – 5 months to normalize as constraints anomalies don’t change.

Nvidia’s CEO and CFO ran through the supply constraints and availability of the RTX 30 series cards. It seems the world wide industries are facing capacity constraints and extended cycle times. Currently, everything is capped. Both Nvidia and AMD are facing problems after their fabulous paper launch.

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang mentioned that they are limited on what they can do during this time. They aren’t able to push cards to the suppliers. Nvidia’s Ampere launch was even better than they hoped. The company severely underestimated the demands and now is facing the consequences. Nvidia’s demands increase on a large scale and might take up to next year to catch up.

“Our growth is, in the near term, is more affected by the cycle time of manufacturing and flexibility of supply,” “We are in a good shape, and all of our supply informs our guidance, but we would appreciate shorter cycle times—we would appreciate more agile supply chains. But, the world is constrained at the moment. And so, we just have to make the best of it. But, even in that condition, all of that is building for our guidance, and we expect to grow.” NVIDIA CEO – Jensen Huang (via PCGamer)

Nvidia CEO stated that the shortages are going to last more until 2021. The card supplies will normalize in Q2 2021. But as per leaks, Nvidia is adding tons of cards to the RTX 30 series lineup. Adding in more cards means more increase in demands and production workloads. After the rough shaky start, Nvidia seems to catch their breaths after the rocky start.

As the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 showcases more upcoming game releases, the gaming graphics have increased, and you might need to buy a new high-end graphics card to play the titles. The supplies issue might hamper players who wish to play the latest RTX titles. AMD is also facing a similar problem after a grand paper launch. The cards went out of stock a few minutes after going live, and reports say some retailers had to wait a long time before they received their supplies.

AMD had a lot of time to prepare for its launch, but it seems bots and scalpers alike have taken the upper hand. Nvidia faced a lot of problems during its launch regarding scalpers and bots. We might need to wait for 2021 for everything to normalize.