The last known basic graphics adapter for desktop came in the form of the GT 710. It seems the GT 710 is getting an upgrade with the latest GT 1010 graphics card. The Nvidia GeForce GT 1010 is the next new-old graphics card with its soft launch.

Nvidia silently reveals out GeForce GT 1010 via its product page.

The GT 1010 was first found out by youtube Dapz then followed up by Techpowerup news output. Dapz received news about the GT 1010 when his friend was trying to install the GTX 1050 Ti graphics card driver.

When asked, the Nvidia Rep answered that the card was just announced but had no information about the specification. Tech outlet Techpowerup was able to find the information about the card with some minimal upgrades to the pre-existing card.

It seems there are only minor changes in the upcoming GT 1010 cards. The GT 1010 is based on the older Pascal architecture using the GP108 GPU. It features 256 CUDA cores and 2GB of DDR5 VRAM. The card has a base clock of 1228 MHz and boosts up to 1468 MHz. These are the preliminary pieces of information as of now. Nvidia has not officially launched the specification of the card.

The GT 1010 has more CUDA cores and upgraded VRAM than the GT 710. The card’s purpose remains the same as a low-profile graphics adapter for low-end PC or HTPCs. The GT 1010 has a TDP of 30W with performance similar to the MX300 laptop graphics card.

As for the performance, there isn’t much information. But we can expect the same level of graphical quality as the GT 710. For esports gaming, the game can easily handle esports games on 1080p with all low settings. It does support 4K video output and the latest DirectX 12 API.

There is no pricing for the upcoming GT 1010 graphics card, but it will fall under the $50 – $70 price range. It is only a basic video adapter providing solutions as a temporary use case card or a video output of servers. Nvidia might be pushing the GT 1010 as a temporary card for the RTX 30 series card to climb back in stocks.