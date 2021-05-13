Nvidia has released its budget RTX 30 series mobile graphics card. The RTX 3050 and RTX 3050Ti is the cheapest RTX graphics card featuring the GA107 GPU. The RTX 3050 series launch right in time with Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake-H series launch.

Nvidia is rounding off the whole Ampere mobile graphics card lineup. The RTX 3050 is the newest entry into the lineup featuring the GA107 GPU with ray-tracing support. The budget RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti is the cheapest card relatively more straightforward to launch than other higher-end RTX cards. Major laptop vendors like Gigabyte have already introduced their RTX 3050, and RTX 3050 Ti featured notebook devices.

There is a possibility that Nvidia might release a desktop version of the RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti in the coming months. If we look closely at Nvidia’s launch pattern, the company releases the mobile variant before announcing new budget desktop graphics cards. But that is currently only a possibility for now.

The low-end RTX 3050 laptop comes with 2048 CUDA cores and 16 SMs. The card comes with 64 tensor cores and 16 ray tracing cores. The RTX 3050 has a base clock of 1057 MHz and boosts up to 1740MHz. The RTX 3050 Ti gets most of the power with 2560 CUDA cores and 20 SMs. It has 80 tensor cores and 20 ray tracing cores. The RTX 3050Ti is a bit slower with its 1035 MHz clock speed and boosts up to 1695MHz.

Both of the newer graphics cards will feature 4GB of GDDR6 memory on 128-bit memory bus width. The memory is clocked at 12Gbps, which is good enough for its total power draw. The xx50 series cards have configurable TDP from 35 – 80W.

As for the performance, Nvidia has advertised the card to perform better than the latest generation GTX 1650Ti. The RTX 3050Ti is roughly 60% faster than the older GTX 1650Ti. With the latest Ampere architecture and DLSS technology, the latest xx50 series cards are tailored towards 1080p gaming.

Nvidia is paring the RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti with Intel Tiger Lake H-series mobile processors. The company aims to bring ray-tracing performance on a budget. The newly equipped RTX 30 series graphics card will start at $799.