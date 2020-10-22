Nvidia’s rumored GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB and GeForce 3070 16 GB are canceled. According to Videocardz, Nvidia, who was planning to release the latest GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB and GeForce RTX 3070 16GB, told AIB partners to cancel the plans. The company looks forward to solving the problem at hand before releasing any newer cards.

Rumored 20 GB RTX 3080 and 16 GB RTX 3070 is canceled thanks to the limited supply of RTX 30 series cards.

It is safe to say that there were plans to release an RTX 3080 20 GB and RTX 3070 16 GB version. It’s safe to say that the company also tried to launch an RTX 3070 Ti, but Nvidia has a lot in its hands now. The latest development between the AIB and Nvidia sought not to release these cards for this year.

The GeForce RTX 30 series are on tight stock as Nvidia cannot fulfill the demand. Nvidia isn’t able to push supplies as the demand grows. Most of the cards on the shelves get cleared as soon as they arrive. Plus, the RTX 30 series cards’ launch saw Scalpers and Bots take over the ordering list and card price inflating over the MSRP. It is quite a disappointing launch for Nvidia and their cards.

The problem looks to be the yield on the Samsung 8nm process node. According to Twitter user Komachi, Nvidia isn’t getting much yield from Samsung 8nm process node, causing a significant setback. The production of the card is much tedious and costly if there isn’t much GPU die yield. It was first pointed at the GDDR6X memory availability. Yes, reports suggest Micron has a poor availability of the GDDR6X DRAM. But it isn’t much affected in the lower-end spectrum. The lower-end cards utilized the GDDR6 memory, manufactured by several companies, including Samsung and SK Hynix.

Since Nvidia isn’t able to provide enough GPU for the current demand. They have canceled the plan to release the RTX 3080 20 GB and RTX 3070 16 GB. Nvidia is focusing on pushing the units to meet the demand. CEO Jensen Huang stated that the RTX 30 series supply would normalize after 2021. Nvidia instead focus on delivering products without secluding the lineup with limited products.

Nvidia was set to release the RTX 3080 20 GB and RTX 3070 16 GB to tackle AMD’s latest Radeon RX 6900 series. There were also plans to release an upgraded RTX 3070 Ti with 16 GB VRAM. But the plans are canceled to focus on providing the current lineup. It looks like the cards have to wait another year to release finally.