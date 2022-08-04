Fix: NVIDIA Container High CPU, GPU, Memory Disk Usage

If you are using NVIDIA’s Graphics Card, you have probably noticed various processes running in the background in its name. These processes don’t always affect your performance. But there’s a root process of NVIDIA that sometimes uses a high percentage of CPU, GPU, and Memory Disk. The process is Nvcontainer.exe .

In this article we will find out the reasons behind the high CPU, GPU, and Memory disk usage and the ways to fix this issue.

NVIDIA Container High, CPU, GPU, Memory Disk Usage

The functions of NVIDIA Containers aren’t publicly available, but hierarchical disintegrators show that it’s a stack of numerous NVIDIA processes running in the background. Nvcontainer manages and makes it convenient for all other NVIDIA services to operate. And since all services execute under the container, Nvcontainer.exe shows high CPU and GPU usage in TaskManager. Outdated or corrupt drivers.

GFE Instant Replay

GFE In-game Overlay

GeForce Experience Issues

NVIDIA Telemetry

Scheduled NVIDIA Tasks

Update Drivers or Reinstall

Games and applications may try to render things using the latest features of the graphic driver. And if the drivers aren’t updated properly, issues may occur. So, you must update your drivers manually or at least check once.

To update your graphics drivers, follow:

Open Device Manager from the search bar. Expand Display Adapters sub-menu. Right-Click on the NVIDIA graphic card. Select Update driver.

Choose Search automatically for drivers. Close after the process ends.

These steps will either update your drivers or show you a window with the message “The best drivers for your device are already installed.” Ending up on both the results, restart your computer once and check if it solves.

And if the issue persists, chances are your existing drivers are corrupted. In such a case, updates won’t fix the problem. Move forward to reinstall your NVIDIA graphics driver. First, note your Graphics card, which shows after the Display Adapters sub-menu is expanded.

Here’re the steps to uninstall the drivers:

Right-click on the Graphics driver. Select Uninstall device.

Click Uninstall on the dialog box. Restart your PC

Upon restart, Windows should notify you to install the driver for your GPU and should open the webpage. If it doesn’t, go to NVIDIA’s Driver Downloaders webpage and search the driver for your model of Graphics Card that you noted earlier. Download it and follow the on-screen instructions.

Disable In-Game Overlay

In-game overlay feature of GeForce Experience can be accessed through an instant menu while playing games. In-game overlay enables this menu, and as it simultaneously runs in the background, it consumes CPU and GPU.

To disable this feature, follow:

Open GeForce Experience from the search bar. Click on the Gear icon. Go to the General section Toggle off the button for In-Game Overlay.



Turn Off Instant Replay

NVIDIA’s GeForce Experience software also lets you record snippets of your gameplay. Using keyboard shortcuts, you can even share your gameplays. But, this process adds an extra task to the CPU, GPU, and Memory. Sometimes it may impact your gameplay, but Instant replay takes up a certain percentage of CPU and GPU each time it’s enabled.

To turn off the feature, follow:

Open GeForce Experience from the search bar. Click on the icon left to the gear icon. Click on the Instant Replay division. Select Turn off from the dropdown.



Uninstall GeForce Experience

You can also try to delete the NVIDIA GeForce Experience from your computer. Since it’s a complementary application to play games and not mandatory, you will have no issues after deleting it.

Follow the steps to uninstall the GeForce Experience from your computer:

Open Control Panel from the search bar. Go to Uninstall a program within Programs. Navigate to NVIDIA Geforce Experience and right-click on it.

Click on Uninstall/Change and then Yes. Select Uninstall and wait till the process ends, then Close.

End Task for NVIDIA Display Container LS

A method to troubleshoot this issue is to stop the NVIDIA Container’s service. But I would recommend it only if your whole display isn’t being rendered through NVIDIA’s graphics card. Otherwise, you’re going to experience various graphic glitches.

If you still want to proceed to stop the service, follow:

Open Services from the search bar. Locate NVIDIA Display Container LS. Right-click on it and select Properties Change its Startup Type to Manual from the dropdown menu. Click the Stop button

Then, Apply and Ok.

Then restart your computer and check if it’s solving the problem or not.

Disable Telemetry Services

Telemetry services constantly execute in the background to fetch and transfer crash report data from your PC to the company servers. Generally, these services can be turned off, but NVIDIA hasn’t provided any settings to disable their telemetry services. So, to disable them, you need to do through Windows Task Scheduler.

Follow the steps to disable the telemetry services:

Type Task Scheduler on the search bar. Go to Task Scheduler Library from the left vertical menu. Locate all the Processes with the NvTm name. Right-click on each of them one by one and select Disable.



If the issue persists, repeat the same process to end all other scheduled tasks starting with the name Nv.